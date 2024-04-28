Capcom Warns Fans of Three Games Being Delisted Soon

Capcom has warned fans that three of its games that were released years ago are about to be delisted on digital storefronts. On a long enough timeline, many games from the past seem to end up getting delisted from Steam, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store, often due to expired license agreements. Unfortunately, this will prove to be true once again when Capcom removes a trio of its titles from Steam in early May.

Announced recently on their respective Steam pages, Capcom revealed that Dark Void, Dark Void Zero, and Flock! would all be taken off of the platform. This move is set to transpire a little more than a week from now on the evening of May 8. Capcom didn't provide a reason for why these games would be taken off of Steam, but it did ensure users that those who own the titles prior to their removal will still have access to playing them. To that end, all of the games in question have received slight discounts to encourage more purchases before vanishing.

Of the games here that are being delisted, Dark Void is surely the most notable of the bunch. Released in 2010, Dark Void was a cover shooter from Capcom that was met with a middling response critically. Dark Void Zero was then a spin-off of the main game that was jokingly meant to be the origin of the franchise. Flock! is then an indie puzzle title that most Capcom fans likely aren't even aware that the publisher released.

If you'd like to learn more about all of these games from Capcom, you can get a look at their official trailer and descriptions below.

Dark Void

"Dark Void is a sci-fi action-adventure game that combines an adrenaline-fueled blend of aerial and ground-pounding combat. Set in a parallel universe called The Void, players take on the role of Will, a pilot dropped into incredible circumstances within the mysterious Void. This unlikely hero soon finds himself swept into a desperate struggle for survival, joining forces with a rebel human group called The Survivors. Trapped in the Void, these resistance fighters are battling to hold off a mysterious alien race that plans to threaten Earth.

Dark Void's unique combination of jet pack-booster aerial dog fighting and third-person combat brings a thrilling new gameplay dynamic to the third-person shooter experience. Taking 3D action to a whole new level, Dark Void's unique vertical combat system allows players to dangle from thousand foot drops as they take cover and hurl enemies to their doom, bringing a whole new sense of tension and thrill to the player. Will is also equipped with a powerful rocket pack which allows for fierce in-air combat, hurtling through the Void at blistering speeds while shooting down anything that gets in his path."

Dark Void Zero

"After 20 years, the legendary lost project Dark Void is back! To commemorate the game's humble origins, Capcom has commissioned the recreation of the original 8-bit classic, now re-titled Dark Void Zero. In this critically acclaimed 8-bit de-make, you play as Rusty, warrior test-pilot and Nikola Tesla's trusted friend. With the help of your state-of-the-art rocket pack, blast through three deliciously retro levels of baddies in your quest to close Portal X and save the human race!"

Flock!

"Protect your cornfields and lock up your livestock, because Flock is here! Pilot a UFO around vibrantly-colored landscapes in this charming sandbox puzzle game where you must herd animal life back to the Motherflocker. Using a powerful physics engine that drives many of the game's elements, Flock features over 50 pastoral puzzles. Pick up wood to form bridges, move boulders to create obstructions, and flatten fields into pathways all to help deliver your herd before time runs out! Flock together with a friend and even create and share your own crazy levels online!"