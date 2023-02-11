Cult Classic Nintendo DS Game Getting New Remaster

Nintendo and Capcom announced during this week's Nintendo Direct the return of a self-described cult classic from the Nintendo DS with the remastered game now set for a 2023 release. Though it was originally only on the Nintendo DS, it'll be released this time not only for the Nintendo Switch release but also the PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. The game in question is Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, a game from Ace Attorney creator Shu Takumi.

It's been over 10 years since Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective first released for the Nintendo DS, and while it may not be quite as recognizable as Takumi's Ace Attorney series, Capcom itself describes the game as a cult classic and said it's return has been a long-awaited one. A brief trailer for the game was shared during this week's Nintendo Direct to introduce (or reintroduce) people to the game.

"First released in 2010, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the masterpiece mystery adventure game from the mind of Ace Attorney's Shu Takumi, has made a long-awaited comeback!" a preview of the game from Capcom shared. "The enthralling tale of death, life, and lost memories will return in Summer 2023 with beautiful high-resolution graphics and all-new features to enhance gameplay."

Over on Capcom's site, a page has been set up for the game to offer an idea of what a remastered version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective looks like. Better graphics and improved frame rates are staples of remasters like these, and those are both in play in this game as well. There's also the totally new "Collection" feature wherein players will find artwork and music they've encountered in the game at some point so that they can revisit those assets whenever they want.

After its Nintendo DS release, it came to iOS devices, too, and included a sliding puzzle feature. Those puzzles are being incorporated into the remastered version of the game as are some additional challenges players can complete to earn badges of honor.

The remastered version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective does not yet have a release date but will be out for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms at some point in 2023.