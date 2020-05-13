Capcom Has Major Titles Coming This Year and Fans Have a Lot of Suggestions
There are few gaming companies with a stable of franchises as deep as Capcom. While the publisher is best known for Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Mega Man, the reality is that the publisher has quite a bit more to offer. Earlier today, Capcom released its overview of strategies and plans for the next fiscal year. One of those plans is the release of "multiple major titles." Naturally, that wording has been of particular interest to fans, and has generated a lot of talk about what they would like to see next from the gaming giant. With so many classic franchises under their umbrella, it seems that there's no shortage for Capcom to select from!
This is probably one of the most likely outcomes.
calling it: capcom's major new titles for 2021 are hd remakes of re4 through 6— stickers (@tachi_bou_ke) May 12, 2020
Ace Attorney will one day rise like a, um, you know.
the major capcom titles are probably going to be resident evil, monster hunter and maaaaybe devil may cry... ace attorney is never leaving their basement— kim (@tifalockhvrt) May 12, 2020
Mega Man Legends would be huge!
According to gematsu, "Capcom to release multiple major new titles by March 31, 2021". Here comes my hope rising again 👀. Oh Capcom, I beg again, please let it be Breath of Fire series or Megaman Legends 🙏🥺 #BreathofFire #MegamanLegends pic.twitter.com/9VmDI5X7E9— Gofelem 🌿 (@gofelem) May 12, 2020
Dragon's Dogma is a solid choice.
Capcom is planning to release "multiple major new titles" before the end of the fiscal year.
I'm hoping Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of those titles and that is has co-op.— 律 • やばいですね？ (@FeoUltima) May 12, 2020
Sigh... we can dream, can't we?
I feel at least one RE announcement among other Capcom games. Maybe a surprise Dino Crisis remake?— Mangogh (@FelserMangogh) May 12, 2020
Viewtiful Joe would be great to see again.
I’d love to see Onimusha, Viewtiful Joe and Okami, but out of those only Onimusha would have the chance to shift copies in the numbers they need. I’d expect a bland just “Onimusha” as a title and put it on the RE engine.— Yousif Alshaker (@Yousif_Alshaker) May 13, 2020
And some fans want to see a return for Frank West.
Dead Rising please— Ray (@FoxHoundKnight) May 12, 2020
Marvel vs. Capcom Collection would sell a lot of copies!
Marvel vs. Capcom 4 or an MVC collection please??? https://t.co/EHGHBBC4qV— Jeff Leclerc (@jeff_leclerc) May 12, 2020
