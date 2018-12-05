Capcom Working On Mystery Game That Will ‘Surprise’ Fans

The publishers at Capcom are already hitting 2019 on the right foot with a trio of hit games on the horizon, including the revived Onimusha Warlords; the forthcoming Resident Evil 2 remake; and the long-awaited Devil May Cry 5. But a new interview suggests that there’s a bigger surprise to come, and it may not be too far off.

Per this report from WCCFTech, Famitsu recently held an interview with Capcom senior producer Jun Takeuchi, who noted that a project was in the works that will shock its fanbase to its very core.

First off, he noted that the company’s workforce is growing, adding, “If we keep gradually increasing the size of our staff, I’m thinking that at some point maybe we might be able to handle four AAA titles at once.” There’s no guarantee as to when Capcom would reach this point, but it sounds very promising.

But then came Takeuchi ‘s next comment, in which he said, “Also, in addition to that, we’re currently working on a title that will make our fans think, ‘Wow, they’re making that?’”

With that, the speculation has begun across social media channels, with many fans wondering what obscure franchise Capcom would be bringing back. We’ve seen all sorts of suggestions thus far, from Dino Crisis to Rival Schools/Project Justice to Maximo/Ghosts ‘n Goblins (which we’ve said in the past is well worth bringing back) to Power Stone and Cannon Spike.

Of course, Takeuchi didn’t provide any hints in regards to what the title may be, but needless to say, the company’s forthcoming E3 2019 presentation could be very interesting.

But for the time being, Capcom is focusing on its current slate at hand, since Onimusha Warlords, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5 are all due in early 2019. From there, we’re likely to hear more about what it has planned for the remainder of the year, including potential updates to hit titles, as well as what’s planned for the winter season. Fingers crossed that we’re in for some big surprises.

Speaking of which…is there a possibility that the company has finally made amends with Platinum Games? Could we very well see those new Okami and Viewtiful Joe games we’ve been waiting for? Hmmmm.

(Hat tip to WCCFTech for the scoop!)