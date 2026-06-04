Capcom Reportedly Making New Game in Series For the First Time Since 2017

Capcom is reportedly announcing a new game in a series that has not had a new game since 2017. Since 2017, Capcom has had re-releases in the series, but not a new installment. This is apparently changing. When exactly, the new report does not say, but the report does say the new game is going to be announced this year. Further specifics on when this year are not provided, but with both Summer Games Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase imminent, it is possible it will be revealed very soon, which in turn means it could release before the end of the year. The deeper we get into 2026 without an announcement, the less likely this possibility becomes.

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The new report comes the way of a leaker that goes by MajorPlayeix, who is primarily known for Sega leaks. This time they have a Capcom leak, though. According to the leaker, Capcom is preparing to announce a new game — not a remaster nor a re-release — in the Ace Attorney series, which hasn’t had a new release since 2017’s Nintendo 3DS exclusive, The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. Since then, it’s been primarily compilation re-releases.

Mainline or a Spin-Off Game

This is unfortunately the extent of the report, which means there is no word of whether this will be a new mainline game, aka a new Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney game, or a new spin-off game. History suggests it will be the latter, but a new mainline installment is overdue, so perhaps it will be the former.

For those who do not know, the visual novel adventure game series began back in 2001 with the release of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. It’s never managed to be a tentpole Capcom series, but has been a steady part of its portfolio in the decades since. However, recently it has been sidelined to the re-release/compilaton part of its portfolio.

Image courtesy of Capcom

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this new report nor the speculation that has come with it. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change; however, if it does change, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversation happening over on the ComicBook Forum.