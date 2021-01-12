Capcom Releases New Update on Ransomware Attack

✖

Last year, video game publisher Capcom was the victim of a ransomware attack, that resulted in quite a bit of information being stolen. Following an internal investigation, Capcom now has a better idea of what information was stolen. According to the company, the personal information for 16,415 people was verified as compromised, including business partners, and current and former employees. Names, addresses and HR information seems to have been taken for the current and former employees, while that information and physical addresses have been taken for business partners. Additionally, game development documents, sales reports, and financial reports have been compromised, as well.

In addition to the information confirmed as compromised, Capcom has revealed information that is potentially compromised, as well. According to the publisher, a cumulative maximum of 390,000 people may have had information compromised. This includes names, physical addresses, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, and more.

While the news is sure to frustrate some, there is one silver lining: Capcom can confirm that credit card information was not taken as part of the ransomware attack. According to the publisher, all of the company's online transactions are handled by a third-party. Since none of that information is kept internally by Capcom, it would be impossible for it to have been obtained as part of the attack. Capcom also stated that it is safe to purchase and play the company's games online, as they similarly are handled via third-party or external server. This should come as good news for fans of the company's Monster Hunter franchise, in particular.

Capcom is continuing to work with authorities in both the US and Japan, in order to continue to determine information that might have been stolen in the attack. The company has also enlisted an unnamed "major IT security specialist company" in order to better understand how the attack happened, and prevent a similar issue from happening again in the future.

The publisher is contacting those that they have determined had their information compromised. Those concerned that their information might have been stolen during the attack can contact the company through their support site for North America, which can be found right here.

Are you concerned that your information might have been stolen? Do you think Capcom is doing enough to prepare for any potential future problems? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!