Capcom’s PlayStation Store Sale Has Deals On Resident Evil, Marvel vs. Capcom and More

Another week, another splendid sale in the PlayStation Store – and this time, it’s Capcom‘s turn.

The publisher is hosting a new week-long sale where you can get your hands on various games for a great low price, for PlayStation Plus and regular shoppers alike.

There are many bargains up for grabs, which will take place through next Tuesday, March 20. Over the next few days, you can score deals on games like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Okami HD, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and a few others. It’s also a good time to stock up on classic games for your PS3 and Vita, as they’re being offered at rock bottom prices.

You’ll find the best deals listed below. You’ve got a little time to pick them up, but don’t wait too long, or they’ll slip right through your fingers!

The Capcom Sale Is On!

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition- $29.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $22.49

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- $17.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Black Panther DLC- $3.99

Okami HD- $13.99

Resident Evil 4- $7.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Banned Footage Vol. 2 DLC- $8.99

Resident Evil 5- $7.99

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X- $7.49

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Banned Footage Vol. 1 DLC- $5.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass- $14.99

Resident Evil 2 (PS One Classic)- $2.99

Street Fighter V Season 2 Character Pass- $14.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $12.49

Breath of Fire IV (PS3/PS Vita PS One Classic)- $2.99

Dead Rising 2- $5.99

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – Lady & Trish DLC- $2.99

God Hand (PS2 Classic)- $2.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Winter Soldier DLC- $5.59

Mega Man 9 (PS3)- $2.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Pack- $17.99

Mega Man Legends (PS3/Vita PS One Classic)- $2.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition- $29.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Season Pass- $17.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition (PS3)- $8.99

Street Fighter V: 2016 Summer Costume Bundle- $5.99

Street Fighter V: Original Characters Battle Costume 1- $8.99

Bionic Commando Rearmed (PS3)- $2.99

Breath of Fire III (PS Vita)- $4.99

Capcom Arcade Cabinet Complete (PS3)- $5.99

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness (PS3/Vita PS One Classic)- $2.99

Dead Rising- $5.99

More Capcom Deals

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record (PS3)- $4.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package- $29.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack- $17.84

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition- $7.49

Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS3)- $4.99

Dino Crisis 2 (PS3/Vita PS One Classic)- $2.99

Dino Crisis (PS3/Vita PS One Classic)- $2.99

DmC Devil May Cry (PS3)- $5.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS3)- $4.49

DuckTales Remastered (PS3)- $4.49

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara (PS3)- $4.49

DustForce (PS Vita)- $2.99

DustForce (PS3)- $2.99

Final Fight: Double Impact (PS3)- $2.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Black Widow DLC- $5.59

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Mosnter Hunter DLC- $3.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass- $14.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Sigma DLC- $3.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Standard Edition- $29.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Venom DLC- $5.59

Mega Man 10 (PS3)- $2.99

Okami HD (PS3)- $6.99

Pocket Fighter (PS3)- $2.99

Remember Me (PS3)- $5.99

Resident Evil (PS3)- $7.99

Resident Evil 0 (PS3)- $4.99

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis (PS3/Vita PS One Classic)- $2.99

Resident Evil 4 (PS3)- $4.99

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition (PS3)- $4.49

Resident Evil 5: Untold Stories Bundle (PS3)- $4.99

Resident Evil 6 (PS3)- $4.99

Resident Evil 6 (PS4)- $7.99

Resident Evil 6: Ultimate Edition (PS3)- $9.79

Resident Evil Chronicles HD Collection (PS3)- $8.09

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X (PS3)- $9.99

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle (PS3)- $19.99

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle (PS4)- $15.99

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS3/Vita PS One Classic)- $2.99

Resident Evil Franchise Pack (PS3)- $23.99

Resident Evil HD Bundle (PS3)- $8.99

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City (PS3)- $3.99

Resident Evil: Revelations (PS3)- $4.99

Resident Evil: Revelations 1 + 2 Bundle (PS3)- $19.99

What Do We Recommend?

Well, there are a lot of great deals here, including PS3 classics that are well worth $3 each. Not to mention games like Final Fight: Double Impact and Bionic Commando Rearmed, which are worth your time. Oh, and don’t sleep on Dungeons & Dragons or Capcom Arcade Cabinet either – they’re like bringing an arcade into your home, and no need for quarters.

If you own a PS4, this is an ideal opportunity to stock up on fighting games, as both Street Fighter V and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite have slashed prices. And you’d be nuts to pass up Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for the bargain basement price of under $13. It’s got so much to offer for cheap.

As for Resident Evil, so many great games to choose from. Start with Biohazard, then work your way through the classics. You won’t be sorry.

Happy shopping!

