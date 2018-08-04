Capcom Has “High Expectations” For Devil May Cry 5 And Resident Evil 2 Remake

Capcom has revealed, rather unsurprisingly, that it has “high expectations” for two of its upcoming releases: Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2 Remake.

The company revealed as much during its most recent financial call, noting that Resident Evil 2 Remake was a “sensation” of E3 this year, meanwhile Devil May Cry 5 is the first mainline release in the series in ten years, and also “attracted strong interest” during the show.

And Capcom ain’t lying. While Cyberpunk 2077 was undoubtably the talk of the show, games like Fallout 76, Anthem, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil 2 Remake were right up there as highlights as well, and the producer of some of the biggest waves of reaction, hype, and anticipation.

Resident Evil specifically is one of the most beloved and popular series of all-time, and when it comes to horror games, it may be the most recognizable and best IP. And within the series, Resident Evil 2 is considered by many as the best game. Plus, nostalgia goes a long way. It will be a little over 20 years since Resident Evil 2’s original release back in 1998 when the remake hits next year. There’s not only considerable nostalgia attached to that game, but to that era of games.

Further, with Resident Evil 7 re-establishing the series last year, Resident Evil feels officially back and as good as ever. The drastic overhaul the remake represents, virtually makes it a brand-new game, which combined with everything else, should help it sell like human-flesh hot cakes to a zombie horde.

Meanwhile, as Capcom points out, it has been 10 years since we got a mainline Devil May Cry game, and the anticipation and fervor that has been brewing in the long-wait is ready to spill over. Devil May Cry was never the biggest IP, but it does have a very hardcore, cult-like following and the drought-effect going for it, as well as the fact that, at least visually, it looks amazing. All of this morphed together could spell a big release for Capcom, one that puts the series on the map like it has never before.

That all said, Capcom is notorious for having very high internal sale expectations for its games, so who knows if both or either of these games will hit said exceptions. But as long as they aren’t too unreasonable, I reckon they will.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is poised to release on January 25, 2019 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, Devil May Cry 5 is expected to hit sometime before March 2019 for the same platforms.