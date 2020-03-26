Resident Evil 3 Deliveries Could Be Delayed Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is set to release just around the corner on April 3rd, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it would seem that potentially not everyone that pre-ordered the game is going to receive it on launch day. Capcom shared a message early this morning that indicates there’s a good possibility that, in some European markets, deliveries of physical copies of the upcoming game will be delayed.

“Although the global release date for Resident Evil 3 remains April 3, 2020,” the message from Capcom reads in part, “some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of games.”

You can read the full statement below:

Please take a moment to read this message. pic.twitter.com/0OBBAbzAej — Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) March 26, 2020

In the grand scheme of things, a slightly delayed shipment isn’t the worst thing to happen at this time. The game is expected to release digitally without a hitch, for example, and it also seems to be specific to certain segments of the world. At least, for now. This also isn’t the first time that a company behind a highly anticipated game has warned of potentially delayed physical copies, as Square Enix recently issued a similar statement about Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is set to launch the week after Resident Evil 3 on April 10th.

Here’s how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3:

“Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.”

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd. That includes the multiplayer-only experience Resident Evil Resistance. The demo for the upcoming video game is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 3 right here.