New Remake of One of Ubisoft’s Best Games Ever Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new remake of one of the most acclaimed games to ever be released by Ubisoft has now leaked ahead of its reveal. In recent years, Ubisoft has put a much larger emphasis on remaking some of the most popular games from its past. This has resulted in not only the recent reveal of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, but also the forthcoming remake of the original Splinter Cell. Now, this trend is set to continue with another remake of a game in a series that fans have longed to see return.

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Coming by way of leaker @intercelluar on X, a logo for a new remake of Rayman Legends was shown off for the first time. The game, which is officially titled Rayman Legends: Retold, seems to be revamping the classic platformer for modern hardware. Internally, the game is said to be called “Project Steambot” at Ubisoft, but other than this, no additional details or looks at gameplay from the title were provided.

Originally released in 2013, Rayman Legends initially launched on Xbox 360, PS3, Wii U, and PC platforms, but was ported to plenty of additional platforms in the years to follow. As the sequel to Rayman Origins, Legends featured many of the same core gameplay mechanics, but was seen as generally an improvement over its predecessor thanks to its more inventive level design. On reviews aggregate site Metacritic, Rayman Legends boasts a highly impressive average score of 92/100, making it one of the highest rated games in Ubisoft’s history. As such, for it to now be getting a remake is quite a big deal for the company.

Currently, Ubisoft itself hasn’t responded to this leak, and it likely won’t any time soon. Given the track record of the leaker in question, though, it’s almost certain that this logo is legitimate. As such, Rayman Legends: Retold could be officially announced by Ubisoft at any point in the days or weeks to come. With Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, and PlayStation’s new State of Play right around the corner, this remake of Rayman Legends is a good candidate to appear at any of these events.

In the interim, Ubisoft actually revamped another Rayman game earlier this year that is available to play now. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Rayman, Ubisoft let loose a new version of the classic platformer on modern platforms that came with a variety of improvements and additional levels. For those looking to tide themselves over until the release of this new iteration of Rayman Legends, Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition should have plenty of content to keep one busy.

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