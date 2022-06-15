Exoprimal Has Nothing to Do With Dino Crisis, Capcom Confirms

✖

Even though fans have been clamoring for Japanese video game publisher Capcom to make a new game in the Dino Crisis franchise for quite some time, the company's new dinosaur-focused title, Exoprimal, won't be part of the former's series. This is something that seemed to already be clear, but following a new presentation of Exoprimal at this week's Capcom Showcase event, some fans continued to wonder if the two could somehow be connected. Unfortunately, that won't be the case at all.

In a recent discussion with IGN, Exoprimal director Takuro Hiraoka put to rest any theories that may be lingering about this new property being connected to Dino Crisis. Even though both properties contain dinos at their core, Capcom isn't going to tether Exoprimal to its dormant survival-horror series. "No, the game is its own unique thing and has no relationship to Dino Crisis," Hiraoka said plainly.

Speaking more about Exoprimal in a general sense, Hiraoka said that some of the ideas at the core of the game were borrowed from Monster Hunter more than anything else. "Our initial concept was that we wanted to challenge ourselves to create a feeling of satisfying action that was different to past Capcom titles. Instead of a game like Monster Hunter, where you face a single, powerful enemy, we thought that the experience of taking on and overcoming a huge horde of enemies had the appeal and potential to be the basis of a new IP.," he explained of the game. "We also thought that it would feel great to share that experience with others online, and so the basic concept of Exoprimal was born."

At this point in time, Exoprimal is still pretty far off and won't be released until 2023. That being said, Capcom is set to hold a Network Test for the game that will begin in July and extend into August. This beta will only be available for those on PC, but when Exoprimal launches as a whole next year, the game will also be coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms.