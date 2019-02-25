Capcom Looking to Expand PC Sales For Its Games

Capcom has been seeing some significant success in the PC market as of late, especially with the release of Monster Hunter World and the remake of Resident Evil 2 on the platform. That said, the company has realized that they can no longer overlook PC as a viable option for their games, and they will be looking into expanding PC sales moving forward.

In a statement from Capcom president and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto, it was revealed that that will begin to take the PC route more seriously in the future. “From the viewpoint of promoting digital strategy, the expansion of the PC platform spread can not be overlooked,” Tsujimoto said. “The sales ratio of PC versions of our main titles has improved every year, and we will strive to further expand sales on PC as an important platform.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monster Hunter World was the first main title in the series to receive a launch on PC, and it has performed admirably since its release last year. Just last month, Resident Evil 2 arrived on the platform and has been an absolute hit, winning fans of the original over as well as bringing in new ones.

In addition to the heavier focus on PC, Capcom will also be paying more attention to esports. Tsujimoto notes the development of the Capcom Pro Tour and the Street Fighter League being only the beginning. You can read the full statement right here.

With Devil May Cry 5 set to be the next big launch on PC as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for Capcom, it will be interesting to see what they have planned for the future. In the meantime, however, the next adventure for Nero, Dante, and gang is set to arrive on March 8th.

Are you glad to see Capcom planning to focus on expanding PC sales for their games? Do you believe this means we’ll see past titles make their way to the platform, or will it solely be future games? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, GamingBolt!