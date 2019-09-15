Castle Crashers Remastered Trailer Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date

Castle Crashers is returning next month when Castle Crashers Remastered launches for the Nintendo Switch, a new trailer from the developer announced on Friday. The Behemoth shared the video above that confirmed the game would be released on September 17th for the Switch, a date which puts the game just inside of The Behemoth’s promise to have it out at some point during the summer. A PlayStation 4 version of the game will release at a later date that hasn’t been announced yet.

Originally released back in 2008, Castle Crashers fans have been waiting a long time to see the remastered version of the game released again, this time on the Switch. The Behemoth shared a blog post about the release of the game and said it took longer than expected to finish the game but that the developer wanted to be confident players would have the best experience possible when it was finally out.

“It’s important for us to be confident that when you finally sit down to play Castle Crashers with your friends, you’re going to have a great experience and an absolute blast,” the post said. “We’re taking the time to make sure that will happen, even if it means that things are taking a little longer than expected and we couldn’t always keep all of you completely in the loop while we figured things out.”

Also addressed in that post was the question of the PlayStation 4 release, a date which hasn’t been announced but will be highly anticipated by those who want to play the game on that console. The Behemoth said that the PlayStation 4 version is currently in the “final stages of its submission process” and that a release date will be announced as soon as more information is available. The developer mentioned that the ideal world would see the PlayStation 4 version release alongside the Switch but that they “aren’t sure if it will quite yet,” so it looks like there’s at least the possibility of the two releases lining up with one another.

For those who played Castle Crasher back when it first released and are wondering what’s new in this version, a list of updated features was also provided.

Castle Crashers Remastered

The fast-paced and frantic mini-game “Back Off Barbarian” that you can play by yourself or with your friends

Texture sizes are five times greater than the original game, which means the game is five times more beautiful

60 frames per second gameplay! (The original ran at 30FPS which is not nearly as smooth)

All previously released downloadable content including characters, weapons, and animal orbs will be available to unlock in-game

Various performance updates and improvements to gameplay and online multiplayer

Castle Crashers Remastered releases for the Nintendo Switch on September 17th for $14.99.