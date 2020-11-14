CATAN 25th Anniversary Edition Announced

CATAN continues to be one of the most popular tabletop games around, and to celebrate its anniversary CATAN Studio and Asmodee have announced a special 25th Anniversary Edition of the classic game. The CATAN 25th Anniversary Edition includes the base game, the 5-6 player extension, custom dice, iridescent player pieces, new sorting trays, card sleeves, and more, and is a must for any fan of the franchise, which started in 1995 with The Settlers of CATAN. CATAN was one of the first eurogames to really build steam in the United States, and more often than not you'll find at least one copy of the game in any board game collection, as over 32 million copies of CATAN games have been sold thus far.

“We have heard so many stories of families coming together over games of CATAN, finding moments of joy during a distressing time in our history,” said Pete Fenlon, CEO of CATAN Studio. “We are honored to introduce so many new gamers to the wide and wonderful world of tabletop games — there is probably no better way to celebrate 25 years than that.”

You can find everything that the CATAN 25th Anniversary Edition contains below, and you can find more images of the set below as well.

(Photo: CATAN Studio)

The 25th Anniversary Edition contains:

The classic and award-winning CATAN base game

CATAN 5-6 player extension

Scenario – Helpers of CATAN

New sorting trays for resource and development cards

Special iridescent player pieces

Custom dice

Two packs of Gamegenic™ card sleeves

(Photo: CATAN Studio)

The CATAN 25th Anniversary Edition can be ordered on Amazon, the CATAN shop, and other retailers for $80.00. The game will release in Canada on November 6th and in the United States on November 13th.

If you're interested in finding out more about the creation of the hit game, Aconyte Books is releasing My Journey to CATAN, where creator Klaus Teuber reveals the full story of the game's origin and creation. It's limited to 1000 copies, and each copy will be signed by Teuber as well, and you can check that out right here.

Will you be picking up the CATAN 25th Anniversary Edition? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!