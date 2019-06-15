CD Projekt Red Tells Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Not to Spend $400 on E3 Jackets

CD Projekt Red doesn’t want you spending around $400 on a Cyberpunk 2077 jacket, no matter how much you might be looking forward to the new game and how cool you think that jacket might be. The jackets in question were given out to certain E3 attendees, though as one might expect, some of them quickly ended up on eBay for the typically excessive prices. Instead, the developer would prefer you just buy the E3 swag through the studio’s store once it’s available there, assuming you still want the jacket once it’s no longer so exclusive.

Reselling items like this jacket that were given to members of the press, influencers, or other industry members is a whole topic itself, but it wasn’t surprising to see the Cyberpunk 2077 jackets appear on eBay before E3 was even over. Prices hovered around the $400 mark, but CD Projekt’s business development director Rafal Jaki said not to go buying the jackets from those eBay resellers. Just wait for the jacket – or at least a similar version – to appear in the studio’s merch store.

Jaki couldn’t say at this time what the price of the jacket would be, but you can bet that it’ll be less than $400, according to the director.

Please don’t buy the Cyberpunk 2077 jacket on eBay for 400 usd. The plan is to have a similar version in our store. pic.twitter.com/mzG033zGjJ — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) June 13, 2019

We don’t know but less than 400 😉 — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) June 14, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077’s presence was felt throughout E3, so it’s no wonder people would want to buy these jackets for insane prices, especially if they were already interested in the game. The biggest news from Cyberpunk showcase came from Keanu Reeves’ appearance both in the game and on-stage, and the game’s new trailer that’s shown above is the most-watched trailer from all of E3.

If you’re wondering where you’ll be able to find the coveted Samurai jacket when it goes on sale, you’ll have to look no further than the CD Projekt Red merch store that was opened not long ago. You’ll find goods there from The Witcher 3 and Gwent as well as the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. Shirts and hats featuring the game’s logos and designs are already in the store and are available for purchase, but it’ll soon house a jacket as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 16, 2020.