Square Enix Reporteldly Bringing One of Its Best Trilogies to Nintendo Switch 2

Japanese game maker Square Enix is reportedly bringing one of its best trilogies, and some of its best PS2 games, in particular, to the Nintendo Switch 2. That said, those on Nintendo Switch 2 may have recently played the trilogy of games because they were brought to the first console four years ago. In fact, the collection was a Nintendo Switch exclusive until 2024, when Square Enix brought it to PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report actually comes from two different, separate sources, adding some extra validity to the claim. And the claim is that Square Enix is bringing Kingdom Hearts Intergrum to the Nintendo Switch 2, which is being made by two well-known Nintendo insiders: Nash Weedle and Attack the Backlog. The former even suggests the port is complete and just waiting to be announced. To this end, perhaps the announcement is being saved for the rumored Nintendo Direct next month.

Some of the Most Popular Square Enix Games

For those who do not know, Kingdom Hearts Intergrum is a bundle that includes the entire trilogy: Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and Kingdom Hearts III. In other words, the entire main story of Kingdom Hearts, as there is a Kingdom Hearts IV in development, but it is not out yet.

What’s not specified by the pair of new reports is whether this is going to be a “Cloud” release like it was on the Nintendo Switch. Given a lack of power isn’t a problem with the Switch 2, like it was with the Switch, this will presumably not be a “Cloud Edition” release. The fact that it’s being released in the first place suggests it’s not as well, as the Cloud Edition on Switch is currently playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility, so it wouldn’t make sense to re-release on Switch 2 unless the Cloud caveat was being alleviated.

Play video

Of course, take these new reports with a grain of salt. Not only is none of this information official information, but even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not commented on the pair of reports in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.