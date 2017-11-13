Cyberpunk 2077 To Have “Online Elements,” According To CD Projekt Red

Fans of the acclaimed The Witcher series can’t wait to see what the amazing studio over at CD Projekt Red has in store with their latest project, Cyberpunk 2077. When the company’s CEO Adam Kicinski brought up the upcoming title, he did have a few interesting things to say about it – including these mysterious online components that he teased.

In an interview with Strefa Inwestorow, a Polish investment site, Kicinski talked about a wide variety of topics including the future of The Witcher, Gwent, and of course – Cyberpunk 2077.

“We want to experiment in new fields that were not yet explored in the Witcher. I can’t say much about Cyberpunk, although our ambitions are set really high because that is our style of work. We want to go even higher, and especially seeing how we’re having a business chat, we’re interested in Cyberpunk being commercially even more significant.”

When he was later asked about online multiplayer, Kicinski mentioned that it would be a good way for the team to meet market standards, he even calls it “necessary”:

“Online is necessary, or very recommended if you wish to achieve a long-term success. At some point, we have mentioned that there will be a certain online element related to Cyberpunk.”

This of course gives the rumors about Cyberpunk including a “Social Hub” more validity, but with what has been described of the title so far (as little as that is), we can’t imagine them flipping the script so much so that it becomes a multiplayer-focused experience. According to previous reports, the Social Hub will be meant as a means to connect the single-player experience with an undisclosed multiplayer mode, though CD Prokect Red has said nothing to support that claim at the time of circulation. Now, however, they do at least acknowledge the value of a well-done multiplayer experience:

“Multiplayer is strategically important, playing online is strategically important, because we want to have a commercial leg for service type games, games which generate stable income, period to period, which are built. Of course, every game ends after a number of years, some service type games function even after 10 years, but outside our main source of income, meaning big names, it’s building a stable source of income. And in the future, we can imagine a lot of connections between big games and service type games – We have to acknowledge it, it is obvious.”

At this time, there is no projected release for Cyberpunk 2077.

