CD Projekt Red’s E3 Panel Will Cover Cyberpunk 2077 and the Studio’s Future

CD Projekt Red is heading to E3 again this year, and it’s bringing Cyberpunk 2077 with it. A special panel will take place as part of the E3 Coliseum proceedings where the studio’s CEO Marcin Iwiński will take the stage to discuss the current state of the company, where it came from, and what its plans are for the future. Cyberpunk 2077, of course, will be a topic of discussion during the panel.

A full schedule for the E3 Coliseum events hasn’t been shared yet, but the official E3 Twitter account confirmed on Monday the news of CD Projekt Red’s panel. CD Projekt Red has previously confirmed back in February that it would be attending E3 this year and fueled fans’ hopes for seeing a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer and more news about the game. It still likely that we get that and perhaps more now that a panel has been scheduled that’ll focus partially on the studio’s upcoming project.

Don’t miss CD PROJEKT CEO Marcin Iwiński discussing the past, present and future of @CDPROJEKTRED, including Cyberpunk 2077, live at #E3Coliseum – get tickets at https://t.co/QOa74rE263 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/0II2cLt8XF — E3 (@E3) May 20, 2019

The description of the panel is a vague one so far, so there’s a number of things that could be discussed. Whether it’s talked about in the panel or not, some people are expecting that there will be a new trailer revealed at some point during E3, perhaps along with a release date for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red has insinuated in the past that it feels E3 is a prime time for such reveals, so perhaps these leaks and speculations will be proven accurate come time for E3.

If you can’t wait until E3 comes to hear more about Cyberpunk 2077 and the studio’s other big property, The Witcher, you might can get your fix by visiting the new merch store CD Projekt Red has set up. The gear wasn’t available everywhere at the time the store opened, but you might have luck on getting something from there based on your region.