‘The Witcher’ Devs Opening New CD Projekt RED Store

It’s not uncommon for studios to offer stores for their beloved franchises and with CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher series once more in the spotlight thanks to the books getting the Netflix treatment, as well as the hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077’s impending release, it makes sense that they’d make that retail move. But, the team is asking for their fans’ help.

CD Projekt RED launched a survey asking for what fans would like to see from the upcoming store. The survey reads, “Thanks for willing to help us make our online store awesome. This anonymous survey contains a series of questions designed to help us understand how you use online e-commerce services. The better we understand your needs, the better we can address them when designing our store. The survey should only take 4-5 minutes to complete. There are no right or wrong answers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The survey, just like any other, asks a series of questions ranging from gaming habits, to shopping patterns. They also asked what fans would like to see from the store itself in terms of merchandise.

As someone that received the collectible statue for a Cyberpunk 2077 event earlier this year, I can’t explain enough how much I personally need this to happen. As a huge collector and lover of the universes this team has built, it would be incredible to buy some IRL merch to show off that fandom love while also still supporting the incredible team themselves.

You can become a part of the community that helps shape their upcoming store by participating in the survey here. It’s completely anonymous and as previously mentioned, there are “no wrong answers.”

As for Cyberpunk 2077, we unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”