Limited-Time Only ‘Celeste’ Collector’s Edition Revealed

Celeste is an indie game that took what we love about retro-style platformers and made it into a magical adventure that all types of gamers can enjoy. To celebrate the stunning adventure, Limited Run Games has announced a very limited-time only Collector’s Edition for fans to scoop up. It even includes and adorable plush strawberry!

Along with the standard editions of @celeste_game starting their pre-order window next Tuesday, limited amounts of Collector’s Editions will go on sale. The first batch goes up on our site January 1 at 10 am EST, with a smaller final batch going up at 6 pm EST that day. pic.twitter.com/GraqQJ89hg — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) December 28, 2018

As mentioned, not only is the purchasable window small, but the quantities available will be incredibly limited as well. Interested in scooping up a sweet Celeste Collector’s Edition for yourself? Here’s what comes with it:

The base game Celeste for PS4

Adorable Strawberry plush

Steelbook

16×20 poster

Official game soundtrack

Stickers

Official mountain patch

Official mountain postcard

Strawberry pie recipe

Haven’t had a chance to check out the game at all yet? “Even with its default difficulty being the way it is, Celeste is the perfect game to get our year of amazing indie games off on the right foot,” reads our full review. “It plays wonderfully without missing a beat, it offers something for all skill levels, and its presentation is colorful, and full of vibrant imagery. Love the soundtrack, too. It’s going to be hard to top a game as lovely as Celeste, but it’s going to be fun to see a lot of developers try.”

As far as the base game itself goes, Celeste is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch!

Thoughts on the indie hit that has so many people raving about it? What other indies would you like to see get the Collector’s Edition treatment? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!