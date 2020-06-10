Chivalry 2 Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One With Cross-Play

In addition to PC, Chivalry 2 is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One when it launches with full cross-play support. Previously, developer Torn Banner Studios and publisher Deep Silver announced the medieval multiplayer first-person combat game was coming to PC, via the Epic Games Store, but today it revealed it's also coming to console. Unfortunately, a release date still hasn't been disclosed, but we do have a new trailer.

According to the aforementioned pair, the game will have full cross-play support across every platform, making it one of the first games to confirm cross-gen cross-play support. Presumably, players will be able to turn this matchmaking feature off, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed.

As mentioned above, there's still no word of a release date or even a release window, but we know the game won't be launching before holiday 2020 due to the fact that it's also releasing on next-gen consoles.

Chivalry 2 is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Return to the Ultimate Medieval Battlefield: Chivlary II is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from the thunder of cavalry charges, to storms of flaming arrows, sprawling castle sieges and more.

Chivlary Epic Cinematic Experience: Dominate Massive 64-Player Battlefields: Catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of grand Team Objective maps. Ride to war on horseback and claim glory by your blade.

Catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of grand Team Objective maps. Ride to war on horseback and claim glory by your blade. Become a Knight of Legend: Escape Your Mundane Life: Are ye a heroic warrior, or a blood-soaked murderer? Keep fighting and gurgling out battle cries even when wounded, bleeding out and missing limbs. Enhanced player expression brings thousands of hilarious new voice-lines and deep character customization.

Master the Blade: Unleash Your Inner Beast with Weighty, Physical, and Satisfying Combat: A revamped, faster and more fluid combat system offers an expanded range of creative choices, allowing players to perfect their playstyle . Immersive sound and effects ensure every blow lands with the sickening thud of steel sinking into bone

