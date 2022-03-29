Chivalry 2 March 29 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Chivalry 2 update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes. And unlike some patch notes, the new patch notes provided by Torn Banner Studios go into detail what exactly is changing and what exactly is being added to the game. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t come with a huge collection of new content, but it does make a lot of much-needed fixes and improvements that will go a long way.
While we have the patch notes for the 2.4.2 patch, we don’t have the various file sizes, so we can’t offer any insight into how long it may take to download. Due to the fact the update is limited to fixes and improvements, it should be on the smaller side, but for now this is just an assumption based on the patch notes.
Below, you can check out the update’s complete patch notes:
Weapons and Carryables
Stab Weapon Changes
- Rapier
- Made slash combo speed faster (previously 0.225, decreased to 0.2s)
- Made overhead combo speed faster (previously 0.225, decreased to 0.2s)
- Made stab combo speed faster (previously 0.225, decreased to 0.2s)
- Increased stab damage from 40 to 50
- Short Sword
- Decreased stab damage from 45 to 40
- One Handed Spear
- Made slash combo speed slower (previously 0.225, increased to 0.25s)
- Made stab combo speed slower (previously 0.225, increased to 0.25s)
- Decreased overhead damage from 45 to 30
- Sword
- Decreased stab damage from 50 to 45
- Dane Axe
- Increase combo time from 0.15 to 0.175 (Dane Axe now take longer to perform a three hit combo)
- Destructibles
- Increased health by 50
- Highland Sword
- Increased overhead windup from 0.4 to 0.45
- Decreased special windup slightly from 1.0s to 0.9s
- Decreased special damage from 60 to 55
- Reduced slash damage from 65 to 60
- Reduced heavy slash from 85 to 80
- Long Sword
- Increased base stab windup from 0.25 to 0.275
- Messer
- Increased base stab windup from 0.275 to 0.3
Combat
Stamina – Damage Modifiers
- Damage modifiers take into account when a weapon does stamina damage. Based on the damage type, a weapon applies a stamina damage bonus to all classes
- Blunt weapons now deal 25% bonus stamina damage
- Chop weapons now deal 10% bonus stamina damage
Sprint Charges
- Adjusted windup and release speeds for the following weapons to improve readability and more in line similarly with other weapons:
- Axe
- Battleaxe
- Poleaxe
- Dagger
- Longsword
- One Handed Spear
- Spear
Gameplay Changes to Archers, Bows, and Projectiles
- Arrows and bolts now deal less damage (30% damage reduction) against players who directly block them without a shield
- Arrows, bolts, and ballistas no longer cause parry break on low stamina
- Fixed an issue where arrows would be able to disarm shields on block if out of stamina
- Bows/crossbows are no longer able to feint
- Warbow no longer combos while in recovery, matching it with the other ranged weapons
- Increased bow draw state’s movement speed reduction from 25% to 30%
- Changes made to bow draw interruption:
- Bows only interrupt during a bow’s drawing state
- Throwing weapons interrupt while drawing a bow
- Bolts and arrows no longer interrupt throwing windup
General Fixes
- Fixed an issue where dodge momentum could unintentionally be carried over into jumping by inputting a flourish during the dodge
- Fixed an issue where sprint attacks and tackles could be inputted out of a sideway dodge
- Fixed an issue where spike barricades could be placed midair unintentionally in online mode
- Fixed an issue where a player’s arms would be able to be hit during active parry
- Increased parry box height when looking up to allow elevated attacks be more defendable
- Fixed an issue where crossbows could be picked up anywhere (Scary!)
- Fixed an issue where you could sprint while having your bow drawn
- Fixed an issue where crouching while drawing your bow was faster than standing while drawing your bow
- Console – players no longer unintentionally spawn with blood on them
Maps
Coxwell
- Decreased the amount of damage needed to burn the large central house during the first objective (800 > 300)
- Decreased the amount of time needed to loot gold (1.5s from 2s)
- Decreased attacker’s spawn time from 10 to 8 seconds and increased the defender’s from 10 to 12 seconds during the fourth objective
- Decreased attacker’s spawn time from 10 to 8 seconds and increased the defender’s from 10 to 12 seconds during the last objective
- Increased last objective’s time by a minute
Darkforest
- Increased last objective’s time by one minute
- Fixed an issue where the warbow could not resupply from the Mason cart
Galencourt
- Disabled Mason catapults until the siege ramps reach the walls to prevent early capture
- Move defender spawns slightly backwards during the second objective
- Adjusted attacker spawns near the fountain during the second gate of the third objective
Lionspire
- Increased defender’s spawn time from 12 to 14 seconds and decreased attacker’s from 8 to 5 seconds during the second objective
- Increased defender’s spawn time from 12 to 15 seconds and decreased attacker’s from 7 to 5 seconds during the second part of the fourth objective
Aberfell
- Further improvements and optimizations made overall to the map’s stability
- Decreased attacker’s spawn time from 6 to 5 seconds and increased defender’s from 14 to 15 seconds during the first objective
- Adjusted fuse timer back to 60 seconds from 90 seconds during the second objective
- Moved defender’s initial spawns backwards during the third objective
- Moved defender’s spawners backwards during the fourth objective
- Increased defender’s spawn time from 12 to 15 seconds during the last objective
- Fixed an issue where pigs could be killed, placing them in a broken state
- Fixed an issue where peasants would float if a player is damaged while picking them up
- Fixed an issue where Oil Pots could be used against the pushable stone columns seen in Raid for massive EXP
Performance and Crash Fixes
- Fixed an NVIDIA crash that would happen if the game window was no longer in focus during the loading screen while using DX12
- Fixed an issue where Mason Footmen would spawn with an Agathian medium shield
- Fixed an issue where a combo attack into jab versus jab block would cause the attacker to disconnect from the server
- Fixed an issue where crouch hitbox animation speeds were not fully synced between the player and the server
Misc
- Controller – Adjusted combo input window to make throwing easier to execute
- Main Menu – Agatha and Mason Highland warriors now take the main stage!
- Fixed an issue where stamina exertion voice would play indefinitely for players on the opposing team
Chivalry 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2021 multiplayer game, click here.