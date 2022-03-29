Chivalry 2 March 29 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Chivalry 2 update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes. And unlike some patch notes, the new patch notes provided by Torn Banner Studios go into detail what exactly is changing and what exactly is being added to the game. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t come with a huge collection of new content, but it does make a lot of much-needed fixes and improvements that will go a long way.

While we have the patch notes for the 2.4.2 patch, we don’t have the various file sizes, so we can’t offer any insight into how long it may take to download. Due to the fact the update is limited to fixes and improvements, it should be on the smaller side, but for now this is just an assumption based on the patch notes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s complete patch notes:

Weapons and Carryables

Stab Weapon Changes

Rapier Made slash combo speed faster (previously 0.225, decreased to 0.2s) Made overhead combo speed faster (previously 0.225, decreased to 0.2s) Made stab combo speed faster (previously 0.225, decreased to 0.2s) Increased stab damage from 40 to 50



Short Sword Decreased stab damage from 45 to 40



One Handed Spear Made slash combo speed slower (previously 0.225, increased to 0.25s) Made stab combo speed slower (previously 0.225, increased to 0.25s) Decreased overhead damage from 45 to 30



Sword Decreased stab damage from 50 to 45



Dane Axe Increase combo time from 0.15 to 0.175 (Dane Axe now take longer to perform a three hit combo)



Destructibles Increased health by 50



Highland Sword Increased overhead windup from 0.4 to 0.45 Decreased special windup slightly from 1.0s to 0.9s Decreased special damage from 60 to 55 Reduced slash damage from 65 to 60 Reduced heavy slash from 85 to 80



Long Sword Increased base stab windup from 0.25 to 0.275



Messer Increased base stab windup from 0.275 to 0.3



Combat

Stamina – Damage Modifiers

Damage modifiers take into account when a weapon does stamina damage. Based on the damage type, a weapon applies a stamina damage bonus to all classes

Blunt weapons now deal 25% bonus stamina damage

Chop weapons now deal 10% bonus stamina damage

Sprint Charges

Adjusted windup and release speeds for the following weapons to improve readability and more in line similarly with other weapons: Axe Battleaxe Poleaxe Dagger Longsword One Handed Spear Spear



Gameplay Changes to Archers, Bows, and Projectiles

Arrows and bolts now deal less damage (30% damage reduction) against players who directly block them without a shield

Arrows, bolts, and ballistas no longer cause parry break on low stamina

Fixed an issue where arrows would be able to disarm shields on block if out of stamina

Bows/crossbows are no longer able to feint

Warbow no longer combos while in recovery, matching it with the other ranged weapons

Increased bow draw state’s movement speed reduction from 25% to 30%

Changes made to bow draw interruption: Bows only interrupt during a bow’s drawing state Throwing weapons interrupt while drawing a bow Bolts and arrows no longer interrupt throwing windup



General Fixes

Fixed an issue where dodge momentum could unintentionally be carried over into jumping by inputting a flourish during the dodge

Fixed an issue where sprint attacks and tackles could be inputted out of a sideway dodge

Fixed an issue where spike barricades could be placed midair unintentionally in online mode

Fixed an issue where a player’s arms would be able to be hit during active parry

Increased parry box height when looking up to allow elevated attacks be more defendable

Fixed an issue where crossbows could be picked up anywhere (Scary!)

Fixed an issue where you could sprint while having your bow drawn

Fixed an issue where crouching while drawing your bow was faster than standing while drawing your bow

Console – players no longer unintentionally spawn with blood on them

Maps

Coxwell

Decreased the amount of damage needed to burn the large central house during the first objective (800 > 300)

Decreased the amount of time needed to loot gold (1.5s from 2s)

Decreased attacker’s spawn time from 10 to 8 seconds and increased the defender’s from 10 to 12 seconds during the fourth objective

Decreased attacker’s spawn time from 10 to 8 seconds and increased the defender’s from 10 to 12 seconds during the last objective

Increased last objective’s time by a minute

Darkforest

Increased last objective’s time by one minute

Fixed an issue where the warbow could not resupply from the Mason cart

Galencourt

Disabled Mason catapults until the siege ramps reach the walls to prevent early capture

Move defender spawns slightly backwards during the second objective

Adjusted attacker spawns near the fountain during the second gate of the third objective

Lionspire

Increased defender’s spawn time from 12 to 14 seconds and decreased attacker’s from 8 to 5 seconds during the second objective

Increased defender’s spawn time from 12 to 15 seconds and decreased attacker’s from 7 to 5 seconds during the second part of the fourth objective

Aberfell

Further improvements and optimizations made overall to the map’s stability

Decreased attacker’s spawn time from 6 to 5 seconds and increased defender’s from 14 to 15 seconds during the first objective

Adjusted fuse timer back to 60 seconds from 90 seconds during the second objective

Moved defender’s initial spawns backwards during the third objective

Moved defender’s spawners backwards during the fourth objective

Increased defender’s spawn time from 12 to 15 seconds during the last objective

Fixed an issue where pigs could be killed, placing them in a broken state

Fixed an issue where peasants would float if a player is damaged while picking them up

Fixed an issue where Oil Pots could be used against the pushable stone columns seen in Raid for massive EXP

Performance and Crash Fixes

Fixed an NVIDIA crash that would happen if the game window was no longer in focus during the loading screen while using DX12

Fixed an issue where Mason Footmen would spawn with an Agathian medium shield

Fixed an issue where a combo attack into jab versus jab block would cause the attacker to disconnect from the server

Fixed an issue where crouch hitbox animation speeds were not fully synced between the player and the server

Misc

Controller – Adjusted combo input window to make throwing easier to execute

Main Menu – Agatha and Mason Highland warriors now take the main stage!

Fixed an issue where stamina exertion voice would play indefinitely for players on the opposing team

Chivalry 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2021 multiplayer game, click here.