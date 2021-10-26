Huge Chivalry 2 Halloween Update Comes With Several Highly-Requested Features

An absolutely massive Chivalry 2 update is live alongside patch notes which reveal that in addition to adding a variety of new features players have been asking for and some much-needed changes, the update ushers in Halloween to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file sizes are for the game’s second major update, dubbed “Chivalry 2 Content Update – Fight Knight (2.2).” That said, the patch notes suggest the download for the update may be on the longer side, especially if you’re on a last-gen machine.

Below, you can check out the update’s patch notes, courtesy of Torn Banner Studios:

HALLOWEEN

Three Halloween Pumpkin Helmets – Spooky, Sad and Goofy

Jack O Lantern carryables (two large 2h versions, one small 1h version)

Interactable grave plots – pick up a spare arm, its previous owner doesn’t need it anyways

Body part carryables (assets already existed) + weapon racks, baskets and piles of limbs and bones (assets already existed)

A hidden ghost? Spooky!

Ghost statues

Witch Cauldrons that act as weapon racks, giving skulls

Halloween decorated maps: Brawl: Lionspire (Great Hall), TDM: Wardenglade, FFA: Wardenglade, TO: Rudhelm and Dark Forest

NEW GAMEMODES

New Gamemode – Last Team Standing. Fight to be the final team alive in this large-scale, round-based fighting mode – a returning favourite from Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (2012).

Existing TDM maps are supported as well as new Falmire Village, with Galencourt Amphitheater coming soon!

Offline support added

New Gamemode – Brawl. Embrace chaos and duke it out with your fists, or whatever you can grab – in the Great Hall or Rudhelm Feast maps – with up to 40 players!

Maps: Lionspire Great Hall and Rudhelm Feast



GAMEMODE CHANGES

Arena

New Victory podium

New Victory and Defeat animations

Warm up timer now gets skipped when enough players are present

Fixed countdown audio being half a second off time

Special items are now disabled in this mode and Duel mode

Arrows now properly reset each round

Fixed Announcer VO for time remaining playing after match ends

Ending summary screen adjustments to show the rounds won per team and the player list

Added audio stingers behind the Countdown and Fight! voiceovers

Offline support added

Fixed arena games failing to backfill and starting with only 2 players on a team

Fixed cancelling search before a game starts causing game to start unbalanced

Fleshwound overlays are now removed between rounds

Both players will no longer end up on the same team in 1v1. Added more audio fanfare between Arena mode rounds. New arena mode match start countdown voice over. Idle kick timer is now working as intended. When a timeout occurs the UI now reads as “Draw” instead of “Round Lost/Won.” Match no longer ends in a draw if one team has more kills than the other but has one remaining player alive. Reduced out of combat area on Falmire

Team Deathmatch:

Reduced match time by 600 seconds

Closed gates for Agatha spawns on Falmire

Votekick:

Votekick values have been changed to the following values:

Team Deathmatch: 45-55%

Team Objective: 45-55%

FFA: 60-70%

Duels: 35%

MATCHMAKING

When a game is started by users that do not have crossplay enabled, it will only allow non-crossplay users to rejoin that match and prevent crossplay users from joining it

Fixed disabling crossplay causing matchmaking problems for all crossplay users

Fixed an issue with matchmaking failing if crossplay is disabled on 64p and FFA queues

When joining a server while backfill is in progress players will not longer be removed from the server

Rejoining the same server no longer has a chance to kick you

Fixed a case where an entire party would not be successfully matched into the same game

PARTIES:

Friends and party members are now always placed on the same team at the start of a game

When searching for a game as a party, the party members latency no longer attributes to the match (only the party leaders does) which should decrease the time it takes to find a match

Fixed a case where parties would fail to migrate to a new match after finishing a match and would be instead sent back to the main menu

PlayStation – Accepting an invite from another player while queueing now properly updates the party widget

Fixed an issue with parties failing to migrate together if the finished match had less than 12 players

Fixed a case where console parties could fail to migrate with the rest of the server into a new map

Console – inviting a player to your party from in-game is now disabled, matching PC standards. Parties need to be formed while on the main menu

