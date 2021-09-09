Chivalry 2 Update Adds New Mode for Limited Time

A new Chivalry 2 update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything Torn Banner Studios has done to the game. With Patch 2.1.2, the developer hasn’t done a ton to the game, which is why it’s billed as a minor patch. That said, while there’s not much of note, there is the addition of a 1v1 Arena Mode, which will only be available until September 13.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear whether or not the update requires a download. If it does, it’s safe to assume the download size is minor, because, as noted, the patch is literally referred to as a “minor patch.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s official and complete patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

Combat

Adjusted the combo “delay” animation after being blocked to now properly show the delay from the blocking player’s perspective

Matchmaking

Fixed an issue where players can queue for a game before all region pings have been retrieved, causing the player to be put into a high ping server

Fixed an issue where players were unable to queue again after canceling the initial queue

Gamemodes

Arena – Fixed backfill issue with arena mode by allowing them to backfill more quickly

Playlist – Removed “New Maps” Playlist and 40p Mixed Modes

Customization

Customization is now displaying as intended (previously made players appear to have default customization

Controller

Fixed an issue players could purchase customization items from outside of the Customizations menu

Misc

Backfill bots now drop to 0 once thirty players are connected to a server (was previously 12 players)

Other issues we are still tracking:

Stab/overhead hit detection issues

Console players experiencing increased crashes on PlayStation 4 when playing Galencourt

Parties being sent back to the main menu unintentionally at the end of a match on PC and Xbox

PC Server Browser being too hidden under the MORE menu

Sir/Lady titles are currently not unlockable

Some customization items can’t be purchased (such as bowl cut) on consoles

Additional map balancing and further exploit fixes

Chivalry 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the game and all things gaming, click here.