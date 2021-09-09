Chivalry 2 Update Adds New Mode for Limited Time

A new Chivalry 2 update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything Torn Banner Studios has done to the game. With Patch 2.1.2, the developer hasn’t done a ton to the game, which is why it’s billed as a minor patch. That said, while there’s not much of note, there is the addition of a 1v1 Arena Mode, which will only be available until September 13.
At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear whether or not the update requires a download. If it does, it’s safe to assume the download size is minor, because, as noted, the patch is literally referred to as a “minor patch.”
Below, you can check out the update’s official and complete patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:
Combat
- Adjusted the combo “delay” animation after being blocked to now properly show the delay from the blocking player’s perspective
Matchmaking
- Fixed an issue where players can queue for a game before all region pings have been retrieved, causing the player to be put into a high ping server
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to queue again after canceling the initial queue
Gamemodes
- Arena – Fixed backfill issue with arena mode by allowing them to backfill more quickly
- Playlist – Removed “New Maps” Playlist and 40p Mixed Modes
Customization
- Customization is now displaying as intended (previously made players appear to have default customization
Controller
- Fixed an issue players could purchase customization items from outside of the Customizations menu
Misc
- Backfill bots now drop to 0 once thirty players are connected to a server (was previously 12 players)
- Other issues we are still tracking:
- Stab/overhead hit detection issues
- Console players experiencing increased crashes on PlayStation 4 when playing Galencourt
- Parties being sent back to the main menu unintentionally at the end of a match on PC and Xbox
- PC Server Browser being too hidden under the MORE menu
- Sir/Lady titles are currently not unlockable
- Some customization items can’t be purchased (such as bowl cut) on consoles
- Additional map balancing and further exploit fixes
Chivalry 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the game and all things gaming, click here.