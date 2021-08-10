Huge Chivalry 2 Update Adds Fan-Favorite Feature, New Maps, and More

A huge Chivalry 2 content update -- dubbed House Galencourt Update -- is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S alongside official patch notes that reveal everything developer Torn Banner Studios has done to the popular multiplayer game. The highlights of the update two new maps, a new Arena Mode focused on small-team battles, and the return of the Arrow Cam, a fan-favorite feature from the first game Archers have been asking to return since the launch of the sequel.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update comes with a download. Judging by everything it does, it presumably requires a download from players, but right now this isn't specified, and thus it's also unclear how big the file size of the update is, assuming there is one.

Below, you can check out the update's official and complete patch notes, courtesy of the game's official website: