Huge Chivalry 2 Update Adds Fan-Favorite Feature, New Maps, and More
A huge Chivalry 2 content update -- dubbed House Galencourt Update -- is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S alongside official patch notes that reveal everything developer Torn Banner Studios has done to the popular multiplayer game. The highlights of the update two new maps, a new Arena Mode focused on small-team battles, and the return of the Arrow Cam, a fan-favorite feature from the first game Archers have been asking to return since the launch of the sequel.
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update comes with a download. Judging by everything it does, it presumably requires a download from players, but right now this isn't specified, and thus it's also unclear how big the file size of the update is, assuming there is one.
Below, you can check out the update's official and complete patch notes, courtesy of the game's official website:
- The Desecration of Galencourt (New Team Objective Map): The Mason Order lays brutal siege to the Great Walled City Of Galencourt and seat of the Agathian Church. Capture the great walled fortifications, explode the harbor’s ships, then desecrate the relics and the tomb of Feydrid!
- The Betrayal of Courtyard (New Team Deathmatch/Free-for-All/Arena Map): An agreement to settle the battle for Courtyard by champions’ duel is broken, as unsuspecting nobles are swept into the carnage
- Arena Mode: Experience more competitive, smaller-scale battles with a focus on teamwork in this brand-new game mode, featuring 3 versus 3 team combat with winners determined by the first to win 5 rounds. Arena Mode will be playable in special versions of 3 maps: Tournament Grounds, Fighting Pits, and the new Courtyard map.
- Arrow Cam: Back by popular demand, archers can look forward to the return of the beloved Chivalry: Medieval Warfare feature that attaches a camera to fired arrows making for some truly cinematic action shots.
- Over 60 New Customization Items: The Armoury will receive over 60 options for new weapons, armor, voice over, and more to customize the look of your Agatha Knights and Mason Order teams. Highlights include Argon’s Sword, the Skull Crusher Mace, Golden Leaf Shield, and more!
- Player Profile Screen (Preview): Track your gameplay stats as you level up your character and become a legend of the battlefield! PLEASE NOTE: This is a preview feature; as such, any stats shown may be reset at any given time (not player rank/progress). Once this feature is out of a preview state, Torn Banner will alert the community.
- Improvements All-Around: This update features improvements to the Party experience, matchmaking fixes, as well as tweaks to combat, animations, maps and more!