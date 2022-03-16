Square Enix Releases Statement on Chocobo GP Bugs, Microtransactions

Square Enix released Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and while the Final Fantasy-themed kart racing game looked promising, there have been a number of problems out of the gate. Players have noticed a number of bugs, including problems with start times, matching, and more. There has also been a lot of unhappiness with the number of microtransactions present. The game’s official Japanese Twitter account addressed these issues with a lengthy statement, revealing Square Enix is currently working on resolutions. However, the bug fixes will take time, and no specific window has been given for when they will release.

While this is sure to disappoint already frustrated players, Square Enix has made some early changes to the game to help with the microtransactions. The XP required to raise the prize level has been lowered, and all players are being rewarded with 500 Mithril. When Season 2 begins, Mithril will be a reward incorporated in the game’s prize pass. In the new season, players can also expect to see new courses, as well.

It’s difficult to say whether these changes will be enough to satisfy players, but it’s clear that Chocobo GP hasn’t started out the way fans had hoped. A number of players have already noted that kart racing games are a tough sell on Nintendo Switch when the system already boasts Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is one of the best-selling games on the console. Any kart racing game is going to have an uphill battle on the system, particularly in a year where Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting a ton of new content.

Hopefully, Square Enix can get these problems under control and make Chocobo GP live up to its full potential! A number of games have had issues at launch and gone on to find success. It’s possible that could happen for Chocobo GP, and the game’s free version could help lure more players in once more of these fixes are released. For now, Chocobo GP fans will just have to wait and see!

