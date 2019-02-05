‘Chrono Cross’ Composer Holding 20th Anniversary Concert Series In Japan

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Chrono Cross, composer Yasunori Mitsuda has decided to celebrate in a fashion one with his talents might know a thing or two about – by doing a live tour.

Taking to the Procyon Studio website, Mitsuda announced the live tour, which is set to take place on three separate dates later this year in Japan. As the composer notes in the announcement, the music for Chrono Cross was inspired by many sounds, “from Balkan music to Celtic, Nordic, African and so on, making the music stateless and unique.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

November 18th of this year marks the 20th anniversary of Chrono Cross. With it, the long-awaited chance to celebrate it with everyone is finally here. To celebrate, I’ve decided to do a live concert tour.

Here are the details!//t.co/sOATnKux3G#ChronoCrossTour pic.twitter.com/tNMawxn49T — 光田康典 YasunoriMitsuda (@YasunoriMitsuda) February 1, 2019

“This time, I’ll personally arrange all of the pieces played during the tour,” he continues. “I’m aiming for the type of setting where we can all laugh and dance together. It won’t be a concert where the audience sits and listens, but rather a standing concert where all the fans and musicians can share their energy and enjoy the music together.

“The live concert tour will happen in three places: Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. I hope everyone can lose themselves in the music. Together with Serge, Schala “Kid” Zeal and everyone, let’s set out in search of the “Frozen Flame”.”

Chrono Cross was originally released in 1999 for PlayStation, and was a continuation of the popular Chrono Trigger, which arrived on Super Nintendo in 1995. The live tour will be taking place on November 3rd (Tokyo), November 16th (Osaka), and November 17th (Nagoya).

Are you planning to attend the Chrono Cross live tour and see Yasunori Mitsuda in all his glory? Do you think we’ll ever see another entry in the series? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @anarkE7!