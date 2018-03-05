Square Enix Is “Assessing” Chrono Trigger’s Issues on Steam

Frustrations and complaints regarding Square Enix’s surprise release of Chrono Trigger on Steam has prompted the company to assess the game’s problems.

Square Enix took to the game’s Steam page in a news update on March 1 to say that the game’s problems were being investigated after thanking players for their feedback so far.

“We wanted to let you know that we are reading and listening to your messages and are aware of all of the issues that you’ve raised, which we are currently assessing. Please keep an eye on the Steam page for further information,” Square Enix said while thanking players again for their support.

The response was largely met with more complaints from players who repeated their frustrations and expressed doubts regarding how the problems would be resolved while also suggesting other games that Square Enix should look into fixing.

Since the game hit the Steam store, players’ qualms have been made quite evident when looking at the game’s reviews. At the moment, the game sits as just a 39 percent approval rating with a “mostly negative” review score. The main issues players have with the game stem from the fact that it appears to be a port of the mobile version of Chrono Trigger that failed to change features such as the UI in a way that would be better suited for the PC.

What Square Enix plans to do with Chrono Trigger to help the acclaimed RPG bounce back remains to be seen, but if you’re still interested in Chrono Trigger or just want to read up on it to prepare for a post-fix purchase, more details on the game can be found below as well as through the game’s Steam page.

Active Time Battle Version 2

During battle, time will not stop, and you can enter commands when the character’s gauge is full. The enemies’ positions will change as time passes, so choose your actions based on any given situation.

‘Tech’ moves and combos

During battle, you can unleash special ‘Tech’ moves, including abilities and/or magic and characters can combine these abilities to unleash all new combo attacks which are unique to them. There are over 50 different types of combos that you can execute between two and three characters!

Experience the ‘Dimensional Vortex’ and the ‘Lost Sanctum’ dungeons

The Dimensional Vortex: a mysterious, ever-changing dungeon existing outside of space and time. What wonders await you at its center?

The Lost Sanctum: enigmatic gates in prehistoric and medieval times will lead you to these forgotten chambers. Meet the challenges presented to you and long-lost secrets may be revealed…

Graphics and sound

While keeping the atmosphere of the original, the graphics have been updated in higher resolution. As for the sound and music, under the supervision of composer Yasunori Mitsuda, all songs have been updated for an even more immersive gameplay experience.

Comfortable controls

Whether you play with a gamepad or a keyboard, the controls have been updated for a more pleasant gameplay experience.

Autosave