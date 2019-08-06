Chyna Returns to a WWE Video Game for the First Time in 20 Years

2K Released a host of new details for its upcoming WWE 2K20, including the debut of a legendary WWE superstar in the series. As part of their Collector’s Edition fans will get some digital exclusives, and that includes WWE superstar Chyna. Chyna’s never been included in the WWE 2K series, but more than that she’s not been included in a WWE video game in the last 20 years. That’s all about to change in WWE 2K20, and it’s nice to see the superstar recognized by the company going forward. At present, you will only get Chyna if you order the Collector’s Edition, but we imagine at some point down the line she’ll be offered individually.

Chyna will join other Collector’s Edition exclusive characters like Hulk Hogan, The Rock ($500 Shirt version), and Mankind (Rock “n” Sock Connection), and we can’t wait to see her in the game throwing with new and legendary superstars alike.

Chyna passed away in 2016, and ever since fans have asked WWE to induct her into the Hall of Fame for everything she did for the company during her run. That finally happened earlier this year as Chyna was inducted alongside DX members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg.

Now she’s being featured in the game as well, and you can find everything that’s included in the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition below.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Collector’s Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

Physical collectibles including:

Exclusive WWE SmackDown! Ring Skirt Relic Piece (2002-2008)

Limited Edition WWE SmackDown! Legend Autographed Plaque (Kurt Angle™, Rey Mysterio® or Edge®)

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards.

