Civ 7 Reveals Game’s Most Popular Leader in Gameplay Stats Update

Civilization 7 has officially been out for a whole week. Despite a less-than-ideal Early Access release, many Civilization fans were eager to jump into the latest installment to see the new features and changes for themselves. With future updates and improvements still on the way, Firaxis Games is taking a moment to celebrate the game’s first week. Naturally, that means a quick behind-the-scenes look at some gameplay stats from the first seven days of Civilization 7. Via a recent post, Firaxis shared the number of campaigns taken on so far, total turns, and a few other interesting behind-the-scenes details to give fans a look at how others are playing the game so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest entry in the Civilization series makes some changes from previous games – not all of which have impressed fans. While the Metacritic review score is a solid 80, players are still hoping to see a few more patches before they’re really ready to dig into Civilization 7. The prior installment in the series had a similar problem at release, which was later smoothed out to create a game many fans are still enjoying. Despite hoping for improved UI sooner than later, Civ 7 players have launched a total of over 16.7 million campaigns in the game’s first week. According to Firaxis, that adds up to 1,198,610,972 turns taken.

Play video Leader spotlight on confucius in civilization 7 Leader spotlight on confucius in civilization 7

As interesting as these overall gameplay numbers are, they’re not the most interesting thing in Firaxis Games’ latest graphic. In addition to these general numbers showing off player engagement, they offer a little peek behind the curtain that lets fans compare their gameplay styles and choices against the trends.

Confucius Ranked as Most Popular Civ 7 Leader

In the leadup to Civilization 7‘s release, Firaxis shared profiles and close looks at many leaders. As such, fans had their predictions about which would become the most popular. And based on reactions, not many had Confucious down on their bingo cards. Yet he currently stands as the most popular leader used in Civilization 7, taking part in 2.4 million total campaigns in the game’s first week. As for Civs, Rome is the most popular choice by quite a big margin, with Han and Greece following in second and third place.

Given the number of responses suggesting more players should go with Machiavelli, it’s looking likely that Confucius might not keep that top spot for long. Most gamers agree Rome feels like a great place to start when it comes to available Civs in the game, which makes sense when you see just how far above the others it is from the game’s first week.

Thanks for a historic first week playing #Civ7 ❤️



Here are some highlights from your journey so far! pic.twitter.com/jWpbuUUy4X — Sid Meier's Civilization VII (@CivGame) February 19, 2025

Many players are taking this update as an opportunity to ask for more info on console patches, which tend to lag behind Steam updates. That leaves many fans without some of the UI fixes that came after initial feedback from Early Access. Details on when the next UI updates will arrive, along with a more in-depth development roadmap, are already on the way according to a recent update from the development team. Hopefully, this will include a timeline for when console players might see a patch along with the future updates for the PC version. Whether they’ll also share more behind-the-scenes details, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you playing Civilization 7 yet or holding off for a few more updates first? Let us know in the comments below!