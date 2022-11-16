Civilization 6 Is Getting 6 New DLCs

Civilization VI is set to receive a whole lot of new content over the coming months. Developer Firaxis Games has revealed six DLC packs that will be released between this month and March 2023. The packs will add 12 new Leaders to the game, as well as six new takes on Leaders currently available. These Leaders will be available to those with the Civilization Anthology, or through the game's new Leader Pass. Each pack follows a different theme, with three corresponding Leaders in each. Players can expect to see the following Leaders added:

Pack 1: Great Negotiators

Abraham Lincoln (United States)

Queen Mbande Nzinga (Kongo)

Sultan Saladin (Arabia)

Pack 2: Great Commanders

Tokugawa (Japan)

Nader Shah (Persia)

Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)

Pack 3: Rulers of China

Yongle (China)

Qin Shi Huang the Unifier (China)

Wu Zetian (China)

Pack 4: Rulers of Sahara

Ramses (Egypt)

Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt)

King Sundiata Keita (Mali)4

Pack 5: Great Builders

Theodora (Byzantines)

Sejong (Korea)

Ludwig II (Germany)

Pack 6: Rulers of England

Elizabeth I (England)

Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway)

Victoria – Age of Steam (England)

According to the game's official website, the new Leaders will add "a suite of surprising new or updated abilities alongside inventive new agendas that'll change the way you play when pursuing world domination." Given the sheer number that are being added, it will be interesting to see how these Leaders change up the gameplay. With the Great Negotiators pack coming on November 21st, fans won't have to wait long to see for themselves!

Unfortunately, there has been no announcement whether these Leaders will be released for the game's console versions. As of this this writing, publisher 2K Games has only announced the content for the Steam, Epic Games Store, Mac App Store, and iOS versions; unsurprisingly, that's already caused disappointment for some players! For now, fans will just have to let Firaxis and 2K Games know how they feel, and hope that something gets announced.

Civilization VI is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning on checking out this new DLC in Civilization VI? Do you hope to see this content added to the console versions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!