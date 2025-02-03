Civilization 7 Creators Warn Longtime Players Not to Ignore One Feature

It has been nearly nine years since the popular 4X strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 launched for PC. Since then, it has released for home consoles and mobile devices, putting it in the hands of as many potential players as possible. Regardless of the preferred platform, the game has been out long enough that even the newest Civilization 6 player can be considered a series veteran. With Civilization 7 just around the corner, longtime players may be tempted to turn tutorials off right from the jump. This may not be too wise according to developer Firaxis games.

In the latest Civilization 7 developer diary titled Dev Diary #8: Victories & Post-Launch, Firaxis gives some insight and tips primarily on victory conditions, and its post-launch plans. Additionally, the developer provides advice on other facets of the game, including its tutorial and advisors feature. When players launch their first game, tutorials will be turned on automatically. Like any tutorial option, this will provide tips and explanations for different aspects of the game as players see them for the first time. Since this series has been around since 1991, seasoned Civ veterans may feel they can take the training wheels off. However, the developer says that many of its systems received upgrades and revisions, and do recommend using a tutorial during the first campaign.

“When you launch into your first game of Civilization 7, we’ll turn the Tutorial on for you. The Tutorial is designed to provide tips and explanations exactly when you first encounter something new,” says Firaxis. “Fans experienced with earlier Civ titles may scoff at the idea of playing with the Tutorial on, but with so many of our game systems having received upgrades and revisions, we really do recommend sticking with the Tutorial for your first full campaign through our three Ages.”

Of course, like any video game, there will be a point where a player has “mastered” the game. Even so, there is one feature Firaxis believes even the best players should consider keeping on. When turning of tutorials for Civilization 7, there is a setting called “Only Warnings” that will only allow Advisors — in-game characters that give advice to players to help them progress their civilization — to speak up when a major setback is about to occur.

“Eventually you’ll have mastered enough systems to turn the Tutorial off. But when you do, strongly consider switching to the setting Only Warnings,” says Firaxis. “This setting allows these same Advisors to jump in and warn you if your empire’s progress is about to undergo a major setback. Even our internal team at Firaxis that knows this game so well plays with these warnings enabled!”

Civilization 7 launches for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 11 for $69.99. There is a Deluxe Edition for $99.99 that includes early access on February 6, Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack, Deluxe Content Pack, and Crossroads of the World Collection DLC. For the biggest Civ fan, there is the Founders Edition for $129.99 which includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus the Founders Content Pack, and the Right to Rule Collection DLC.