New Civilization 7 Roadmap Reveals Future Content

Firaxis Games and 2K Games have been hard at work creating Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, and fans have been eager to jump back into the series with a new entry. Civilization 7 is set to launch on February 11th, and the developers have been slowly revealing more and more content in the game ahead of release, including various leaders, world wonders, and more. Most players are excited to jump in and experience everything Civilization 7 has to offer, but some are already turning their eyes toward the future of the game. Fortunately, Firaxis and 2K Games have revealed what players can expect in the future with a roadmap for Civilization 7.

The Dev Diary #8 gives players a deep dive into future content for Civilization 7, and includes everything in an easy-to-read roadmap. New DLC, free updates, and more await players in 2025 and beyond for Civilization 7.

Sid Meier’s civilization 7 roadmap.

Paid Civilization 7 Content

Early March Civilization 7 Crossroads of the World Collection Leader: Ada Lovelace Civs: Carthage & Great Britain 4 New Natural Wonders

Late March Civilization 7 Crossroads of the World Collection Leader: Simon Bolivar Civs: Bulgaria & Nepal

April – September Civilization 7 Right to Rule Collection 2 New Leaders 4 New Civs 4 New World Wonders

October More to come

October 2025 & Beyond More to come



Free Civilization 7 Content

Early March 1.1.0 Major Update New Event: Natural Wonder Battle New Natural Wonder: Bermuda Triangle

Late March 1.1.1 Update New Event: Marvelous Mountains New Natural Wonder: Mount Everest

April – September New Events New Challenges Updates



The Civilization 7 roadmap outlines upcoming updates with details regarding new civilizations, leaders, and game features designed to enhance the player experience. It lists most upcoming content for 2025 and promises more beyond that in the years to come. DLC will give players more and more ways to enjoy and experience everything Civilization 7 has to offer.

Civilization 7 city.

Civilization 7 updates focus on expanding strategic depth, improving AI behavior, and adding fresh content. Fans can look forward to exciting changes to come whether they’re a seasoned player or new to the series. The future of Civilization 7 promises to deliver engaging new ways to conquer the world and build your civilization. New leaders, world events, and civilizations add new ways to experience the next installment in the iconic and classic series.

While some of the upcoming content for Civilization 7 will be free, it will also receive paid content. Some fans have expressed discontentment at paid DLC launching a month after the game, claiming it is cut content simply being sold to the player post-launch. Regardless, fans are happy to have more content, as the Civilization 6 DLC brought major changes and more ways to play.

With Civilization 7 set to launch on February 11th, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to dive into the latest installment of this legendary strategy series. Civilization 7 launches at $69.99 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also launch on the Nintendo Switch at $59.99.