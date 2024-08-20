Civilization 7 Release Date Announced at Gamescom

Developer Firaxis announced it’s officially working on Civilization 7 at Summer Game Fest. At the time, the team said it would share a full gameplay trailer at Gamescom. That trailer hasn’t gone live just yet but it should be dropping later this evening. However, Civilization wasn’t a complete no-show at Geoff Keighley’s big Gamescom Opening Live event. The developers took to the stage to show off a short trailer looking back at the history of the franchise. The video ended by announcing the release date for Civilization 7, and it’s going to excite fans who don’t want to wait much longer to dive into the ambitious strategy game.

Civilization 7 is scheduled to release on February 11th, 2025. It’s worth noting that’s the same day the developers at Warhorse Studios are launching Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on the same day, so it’s going to be a jam-packed Tuesday. That said, the Civilization audience almost always shows up at launch, so it’s hard to imagine the game not performing well out of the gate. Fortunately, we’re getting a much better look at what to expect from Civilization 7 with the gameplay trailer that’s dropping soon.

That 20-minute showcase will give players a look at what the developers are calling “a revolutionary new chapter” in the long-running series. It will support online multiplayer between up to eight players depending on which Age and map you’re using. You’ll also be able to separately select your leader and civilization for the first time in franchise history, leading to even more replayability. The team is also hyping up an “overhauled tutorial experience and refined gameplay systems.” The aim is to make Civ 7 the easiest game in the franchise to dive into for new players, which should help keep the multiplayer side of the game thriving.

Thankfully, we’ll learn much more about Civilization 7 very soon. The 20-minute showcase is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 20th, which means it’ll kick off right after Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night Live wraps up. Civilization 7 will launch on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on February 11th, 2025. Unlike previous entries in the series, it looks like Civ 7 will launch across all platforms at once, though Firaxis could reveal a change in direction before launch.