Civilization Mod Goes Full Evil AI, Humanity Destroyed

Move aside, Nuke-wielding Gandhi, there’s a new badass in town. If you ever wanted your Civilization V experience to be a little less tranquil and more Terminator, then we’ve got just the thing.

The ‘Superintelligence’ Mod available in the Steam Workshop add a unique research tree to the game, allowing for players to begin the quest of science through artificial intelligence study. As with every sci-fi movie out there, it has the potential to go horribly, horribly wrong. And it will. Because it’s artificial intelligence. There are a million different medias out there on why this is a bad idea. But we’re human, we’re going to do it anyway – both in real life, and in-game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the creator’s official description:

“Add the element of artificial intelligence research to the game. Artificial intelligence can initially provide some benefits, and eventually can turn into superintelligence that brings mastery of science to its discoverer. However, if too much artificial intelligence research goes uncontrolled, rogue superintelligence can destroy humanity and bring an instant loss of the game.

Since it affects only the late game, we recommend starting the game in the modern era to get a quick look at the mod.”

There is also a separate version that works with both the Gods and Kings and the Brave New World DLC packs. which all can be seen here. As far as the main game, Civilization V is available exclusively on PC:

“Become Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the dawn of man into the space age: Wage war, conduct diplomacy, discover new technologies, go head-to-head with some of history’s greatest leaders and build the most powerful empire the world has ever known.”