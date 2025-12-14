Classic Game That Nearly Killed CRPGs Re-Releases After 22 Years

A classic game that was purported to kill the computer role-playing game genre has been re-released after a 22-year hiatus. It seems that just about everything is getting remade these days, including the original Tomb Raider, but even games modern players have likely never heard of are getting the same treatment. This includes a relatively obscure title originally published in 2003 that embraced a Dungeons & Dragons ruleset before any others, though it was ridiculously buggy and in need of work. These issues, and more, have finally been addressed in a re-release.

On December 10, 2025, SNEG surprised longtime D&D fans with the release of The Temple of Elemental Evil, and it’s a complete overhaul of the original game. Atari released The Temple of Elemental Evil in 2003 as the first video game to use the 3.5 edition rules. It’s also the first game to take place in the Greyhawk campaign setting, and it is based on The Temple of Elemental Evil campaign, which was originally published by TSR, Inc. in 1985, though with 1st edition rules. Finally, after more than 20 years, the game is back with all the bugs exterminated.

The Temple of Elemental Evil Is Back and Available on Steam

When The Temple of Elemental Evil was first released with bugs galore, many thought it meant the death of CRPGs. Fortunately, they were wrong, and while the game didn’t meet expectations, it nonetheless built up a sizable fan base of dedicated enthusiasts. The game was the first CRPG to incorporate a turn-based combat system and was incredibly faithful to the campaign and ruleset, which helped build up its fanbase. This new release came about thanks to modders who’ve supported the game for years. Their work helped apply over 1,000 fixes and enhancements to The Temple of Elemental Evil, making this remake far better than the original.

The upgraded release features improved stability, which was a considerable problem in the first attempt. It also boasts AI fixes to smooth performance, an improved UI, and various quality-of-life enhancements as well. Like the campaign it’s based upon, The Temple of Elemental Evil is a sandbox mega-dungeon crawl with an emphasis on exploration, which was challenging to execute in 2003. With the help of the modding community and superior tools, including AI-based tools, the game has finally been realized and is a faithful adaptation of Gary Gygax and Frank Mentzer’s original World of Greyhawk.

The game’s description outlines what it’s all about: “Years ago, a demoness’s elemental cult ruled from a temple near Nulb until the Circle of Eight razed it. Now bandits stalk Hommlet, and dark forces gather at the ruins. In this classic party‑based D&D RPG, unmask their true purpose and confront the reborn evil before chaos engulfs the land.” It’s suited to hard-core D&D players as well as casual fans of CRPGs, so if you’re a Baldur’s Gate III fan and enjoy the execution of D&D’s rulebook in a video game, you should definitely check it out. The Temple of Elemental Evil is available on Steam now for $9.99.

