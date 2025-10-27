3 Classic Dungeons & Dragons Settings That We Still Need in 5e (And 1 Is Probably Coming Soon)

Over the years, Dungeons & Dragons has introduced players to a variety of unique settings for their adventures. From the Forgotten Realms recently revisited in Baldur’s Gate 3 to the shrouded mists of Ravenloft, there’s a setting to suit just about any adventure. And with 3rd party materials like the folk horror Crooked Moon, the possibilities are just about endless. But since Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition first released in 2014, a few of D&D‘s most iconic campaign settings have been absent. Recent years have remedied a few of these omissions, but some fan favorites still haven’t returned in 5e.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In recent years, several classic settings have finally gotten the 5e treatment. This includes a long-awaited return to the 2nd edition setting of Spelljammer with the 2022 release of D&D Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. And the 2024 revamp of the Dungeon Master’s guide brings back Greyhawk, a classic setting that introduced iconic monsters like the Owlbear and Mind Flayer. But a few settings have yet to appear in any official D&D 5e source books, even though many fans are eager to revisit these locations in the TTRPG.

3. Mystara

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Mystara, aka the Known World, was the early default Dungeons & Dragons world. It has a general high fantasy vibe and is often described as a “kitchen sink” world thanks to its hodgepodge of different nations. Though the setting can feel pretty similar to other High Fantasy regions like Greyhawk and the Forgotten Realms, its unique population and standalone nations offer a good bit of flexibility.

Despite being a Dungens & Dragons classic, there are no official campaign or source books for 5e set in Mystara. But the desire is clearly there, as many fan-made materials adapting this region for 5e have been created over time. With many older settings making their way into official source materials in the last few years, there’s always a chance we could see Mystara in 5e eventually. But so far, this one looks unlikely due to its similarities to other settings and the sheer number of different nations to balance.

2. Al-Qadim

Image courtesy of Cyberlore Studios and SNEG

The Al-Qadim campaign setting first introduced in Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2e is an Arabic-inspired world. It’s technically a part of the Forgotten Realms, but its source materials set it apart as a unique place to hold a D&D adventure. Despite being popular with fans, we haven’t seen new Al-Qadim source material since 1998. It’s possible the setting could make an appearance in the upcoming Forgotten Realms books, but a new standalone adventure book in Al-Qadim is unlikely.

Although it was beloved by fans in its time, Al-Qudim’s world of Zakhara has some stereotypical representations of Arabic culture that have not aged well. As D&D 5e has worked towards more inclusive language and portrayals across the board, the setting would likely need some heavy reworking if it were to return for 5e. With so many other settings on offer, Al-Qadim may well stay on the shelves. You can, however, still play the 1994 video game Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse on PC via Steam.

1. Dark Sun

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Of all the locations on this list, Dark Sun is most heavily rumored to be making a comeback in 5e. Recent playtest materials have introduced early versions of Psionics, psychic powers that are closely associated with the Dark Suns campaign setting. Wizards of the Coast hasn’t officially announced any new Dark Suns source material, however, so for now there are no Dark Suns sourcebooks for 5e.

Dark Sun, like Al-Qadim, has some challenging themes and stereotypes that will need to be handled with care if Wizards plans to revisit the setting. But its Mad Max-style desert world of Athas is incredibly popular with fans to this day for its departure from the typical high fantasy vibes of many D&D campaigns. The original source material deals heavily with topics like slavery and genocide, which have kept it from returning in full force in more recent source materials. Whether the setting itself comes back or not, it does seem like some key features introduced in the Dark Sun setting are on the way to 5e soon.

Where would you most like to set your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!