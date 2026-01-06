Classic MMORPG From the 2000s Is Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

For many years, Nintendo Switch gamers have been begging for more mainstream RPGs and MMOs to arrive on the platform. With many modern releases, hardware has been the major hangup, leading some games to finally make the jump with the release of the Switch 2. But in the case of some classic games, it’s more the overall hurdle of a console port for titles that have long been PC-based. In the last few years, more popular retro MMOs have begun making their way to consoles. This includes the magic school RPG Wizard 101, which arrived on PlayStation and Xbox consoles last year. Now, the game’s release on Switch has been officially confirmed.

Wizard 101 is one of the longest-running MMOs still going today. But for most of its 17-year history, the game has been available on PC only. In 2025, Wizard 101 finally expanded to a console audience via Xbox and then PlayStation. But magic school fans on Nintendo Switch were left hanging, until now. On January 13th, Wizard 101 is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, this console version will look a little bit different from what’s available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Free-to-Start MMORPG Wizard 101 Will Have a Pricetag from Day 1 on Switch

Image courtesy of KingIsle Entertainment

Wizard 101 remains popular for its blend of magic RPG and deckbuilding mechanics. It brings players into The Spiral, an ever-growing universe full of potent magic. The general gameplay involves attending Ravenwood School of Magical Arts to hone your magical abilities through turn-based card battles. Along the way, you just might help save the world, right alongside other powerful wizards. And like any good MMO, there are plenty of downtime activities to enjoy, including hatching pets, crafting items, gardening, and fishing.

Like many popular MMOs, Wizard 101 is generally free-to-play up to a certain point. Since 2019, players have been able to download the game and play through its first world free of charge. This is only around 3-4 hours of content, depending on your gameplay speed. So, it’s not really a free-to-play title as much as it is an extended demo. Even so, this option to play the first world for free carried over from PC to Xbox and PlayStation when it released on those platforms last year. For the Nintendo Switch release, however, it looks like Kings Isle is trying a slightly different approach.

On other platforms, gamers can try the first world for free. After that, additional story content comes at the cost of a monthly subscription or Arc Access Pass for console. A monthly subscription, which gets you access to new story arcs and worlds as they release, is $10 a month. Meanwhile, bundles like the Arc 1 Access Pass typically include a bundle of specific stories and worlds as a one-time purchase. The Nintendo Switch edition of Wizard 101 will follow a similar model, but it looks like it’s skipping the free-to-start element.

Image courtesy of KingIsle Entertainment

When Wizard 101 arrives on the Nintendo Switch on January 13th, it will cost $19.99 to download. This will include the complete first story arc, which can only be completed on Xbox and PlayStation with the $20 Arc 1 Access Pass. So, the price for the amount of content is actually pretty much the same across all consoles. The difference is that it doesn’t appear the Switch version will offer the same free-to-start option, opting for a pricetag that includes the first story arc right off the bat. So, players won’t be able to try out the Switch version of Wizard 101 before they buy.

Aside from that slight difference, Wizard 101 on Switch will offer pretty much the same MMORPG experience as all platforms. Gamers on Switch will join the console server alongside PlayStation and Xbox users, letting them delve into the magical world of Wizard 101 alongside other console players.

Wizard 101 launches for the Nintendo Switch on January 13th. It is currently available to download for free via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Are you excited to see Wizard 101 coming to the Nintendo Switch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!