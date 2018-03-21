Classic Nickelodeon Games Are Making a Comeback, Courtesy of THQ Nordic

90s kids, rejoice! Some of our favourite classic Nickelodeon games are making a huge comeback thanks to THQ Nordic. This revival will see the return of epic franchises such as Invader Zim, Rocko’s Modern Life, The Ren & Stimpy Show, and tons more!

“The appetite for Nickelodeon content old and new continues to grow and it’s exciting to bring our beloved content to new audiences through this partnership with THQ Nordic,” said Jon Roman, Senior Vice President, Toys, Nickelodeon. “These titles were popular when they were first released and we can’t wait for fans around the world to rediscover their favorites.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This one hits close to home! We are very proud of signing this agreement, which was originally executed by the “former” THQ Inc,” comments Adrienne Lauer, VP Digital Sales & Business Development Americas at THQ Nordic. “We believe the combination of strong licenses and solid, crisp gameplay was one of THQ Inc’s trademark strategies, and we intend to continue this tradition. I am confident we chose one of the strongest partners for doing just that. It is a perfect fit for our “asset care” strategy: bringing back fan-favorites, continuing to support legacy games and make them available on current and even next-gen platforms.”

The full list of game titles are:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Back At The Barnyard

Catscratch

Danny Phantom

El Tigre

Invader Zim

Jimmy Neutron

My Life As A Teenage Robot

Rocket Power

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Tak And The Power Of JUJU

The Fairly OddParents (US only)

The Ren & Stimpy Show

The Wild Thornberrys

As far as when these games will once again be available in a store near you, we don’t know yet. Both Nickelodeon and THQ Nordic have said that more information will be arriving shortly for when exactly we can re-experience a love once lost.

Out of the titles above, which franchise are you most excited to see again? Are you more about world domination with Invader Zim, or all about that baby life with Rugrats? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below – let’s get nostalgic!