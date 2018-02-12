Rumor: Two Classic Turok N64 Games Could Be Coming To Xbox One Very Soon

We’ve been talking about Turok for a while now, which is kind of weird considering that his best games came out approximately two decades ago.

Both Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil came out for Steam recently, bringing back all sorts of first-person shooting memories with fans galore. But then, we started hearing whispers that the games could be on the way to Xbox One, between the team confirming development on the duo, as well as a PEGI rating for the original Dinosaur Hunter.

Today, the evidence just keeps pouring in. Our good friend Wario64, who provided us with the last listing on the game back in January, noted that a PEGI rating has now been given for Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, indicating that the release of the two-pack for the Xbox One isn’t too far off.

Nightdive Studios still hasn’t said anything, but PEGI ratings for both games indicates that they’re pretty much finished and rarin’ to go. Now it’s just a matter of seeing when the studio announces a release date.

You can see the tweet with the PEGI rating below, indicating that it has been given a rating of “16,” same as the first game. It lists that “the content of the game is suitable for persons aged 16 years and over only. It contains Realistic looking violence.” In this case, blood and some carnage, which the second game was notorious for, thanks to that awesome Cerebral Bore weapon.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is PEGI rated for Xbox One pic.twitter.com/ajFt4yylkq — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 12, 2018

Without the studio saying anything, we don’t have a specific date on when Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil will make their way to the system. But, again, a spring 2018 release wouldn’t sound too bad to us, and the games would certainly be welcome with the first-person shooting community – especially if they somehow get to take advantage of the Xbox One X hardware. (Yes, we’re talking about seeing how great N64 games would look on Xbox One X. We do like our 4K.)

If you can’t wait, you can check out the Turok games on Steam now.