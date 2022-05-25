Cleveland Browns Stars Play Dungeons & Dragons for Charity

✖

Cleveland Browns players Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller, and Johnny Stanton are playing Dungeons & Dragons this week in a charity game to benefit Red Nose Day. The three NFL players will be joined by popular tabletop streamer Aabria Iyengar and comedian and writer Ify Nwadiwe in a special one-shot game that will take place this Thursday, May 26th from 8 PM to 10 PM. The game will be run by Brandon Tharp, who runs a popular D&D TikTok channel.

The charity game will be streamed live from Cleveland's Tabletop Board Game Cafe. While tickets to the in-person event have already sold out, fans can watch the game for free on The Cantrip Cast's Twitch channel. A silent auction will also accompany the event, with prizes donated by the Cleveland Browns, the Critical Role Foundation, Wizards of the Coast and more.

Garrett, Teller, and Stanton made headlines this year for having a Dungeons & Dragons game that ran during the NFL football season. Garrett is widely considered to be one of the best defensive players in the league, while Teller is an elite guard for the Browns' offensive line. Stanton is the Browns' fullback and notably scored a game-winning touchdown on a night that he wore a Critical Role shirt into First Energy Stadium.

While the Browns are certainly known to football fans, Iyengar and Nwadiwe should both be known to many Dungeons & Dragons players. Both Iyengar and Nwadiwe has appeared on Critical Role programming and the popular Dropout.TV show Dimension 20, with Iyengar set to appear on Critical Role's new show Exandria Unlimited: Calamity later this week.

The D&D action is set to take place this Thursday, May 26th from 8 PM to 10 PM ET. You can watch the full charity game here, and view silent auction items on The Cantrip Cast's website.