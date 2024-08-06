New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Released, Check Out the Patch Notes

Activision has today released the newest update for Call of Duty: Warzone for all of its platforms across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Currently in the midst of Season 5, Activision has been making small tweaks to Warzone since this latest season of the battle royale game went live a couple of weeks back. Now, that trend has continued once again with the new patch in question bringing about more balance changes.

Downloadable now, the August 6th update for Call of Duty: Warzone has notably brought about alterations to the Superi 46, WSP Stinger, RPK, and COR-45 weapons. The Superi 46, in particular, continues to be refined in Season 5 as Activision is trying to make it less relevant in the meta. Outside of this, the only other alterations on this patch include some slight bug fixes tied to customization and death markers.

To get a look at everything that has been touched up with today’s new Warzone update, you can view the patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Warzone August 6 Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Fixed an issue preventing the Lachmann-762 and TAQ-V Battle Rifles from equipping the Bioluminescent Camo.

Changed the default Finishing Move for the Rhea Ripley Operator to Riptide.

WARZONE

WEAPONS

Submachine Guns

Weapon Adjustments

Superi 46

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 29.

Min Damage decreased to 20, down from 25.

WSP Stinger

Akimbo Max Damage decreased to 20, down from 24. Near-Mid damage decreased to 18, down from 22. Min Damage decreased to 17, down from 20.



Light Machine Guns

Weapon Adjustments

RPK (MWII)

JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit Max Damage decreased to 75, down from 140. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 67, down from 130. Min Damage decreased to 57, down from 120. Max Damage Range decreased to 33.02 meters, down from 38.1. Head Modifier decreased to 1.5x, down from 2.1x. Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.2x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.1x.



We have adjusted the RPK JAK Cataclysm conversion kit to make it a 3 bullet elimination at the max range, as long as that includes at least 1 headshot.

Handguns

Weapon Adjustments

COR-45

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Fixed an issue allowing a faster fire rate than intended.



BUG FIXES