New Box Art Released for Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~

Aksys Games has released the official box art for its upcoming Code: Realize releases, both of which are headed to shelves soon. Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ are headed to PlayStation 4 and PS Vita respectively at the end of next month, so it’s likely that over the course of February, we’ll see a whole lot more of this growing franchise.

The games follow the ongoing story from 2014’s Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~, and all three fall within the otome and visual novel genres. The series allows players to ‘date’ historical figures from throughout science and fantasy fiction. Both releases will have standard and limited editions, each of which have their own unique cover art. Check out the new art, as well as more details on each game, below.

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ Features: Two Games on a Single Disc – The PS4™ system release of Code: Realize contains the first two games of the series: Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and the fan disc Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ together in one place.

The Romance(s) Continue! – Build relationships with dashing literary figures in the first game, and then delve deeper. Choose to strengthen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time.

New Stories and Different Perspectives – Experience new scenarios taking place outside of the main stories as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures.

New Men in Your Life – In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios.

The Best of Both Worlds – Get a double dose of amazing artwork and unforgettable characters in this classic fiction/steampunk mashup brought to you by the makers of the finest visual novel/romance simulation adventures. Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ Features: The Romance(s) Continue! – Further your relationships with the charming literary figures of the first game. Choose to deepen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time.

New Stories and Different Perspectives – Experience new scenarios taking place after the main story as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures.

New Men in Your Life – In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios.

The Best of Both Worlds – Enjoy a world of amazing artwork and unforgettable characters in this classic fiction/steampunk mashup brought to you by the makers of the finest visual novel/romance simulation adventures.

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ are planned for release on March 30th.