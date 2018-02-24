New Code Vein Details Uncover the Sad Stories of Karen, Cruz Silva, and How Partner Traits Work

Today, Bandai Namco released all new character details and screen shots for Code Vein, which the good folks at Gematsu have decided to kindly translate for the masses that are excited for the title.

For the sake of context, though: Code Vein is an upcoming Action RPG title that centers around vampires and supernatural beings in a post-apocalyptic war, with gameplay that the publishers have said is inspired by Dark Souls, also published under Bandai Namco. Check out all of the new details (and get ready, because there are a ton of them) below.

NEW CHARACTER DETAILS: Karen (voiced by Yumi Hara) One of the researchers who worked on the Q.U.E.E.N. Project, and Louis’ older sister. She died during Q.U.E.E.N.’s rampage, but was immediately revived as a Revenant. She also participates in Operation Queenslayer, serves as a protective observeror of Revenants returning to death, and supports their fight.

Revenants, which are are immortal, died and regenerated many times over in the battle against Q.U.E.E.N. Karen’s role is the welcoming, care, and maintenance for the Revenants that are regenerated, as well as battle support. Cruz Silva

The girl that became the test subject of the Q.U.E.E.N. Project. She was a schoolmate of Louis, and is Gregorio Silva’s daughter. She withstood painful experiments in hopes of saving mankind, but became a destruction incarnate under the pressure of an unsuccessful experiment.

Along with the two new character profiles, explanations on how different characters will work with the player as partners have been released. Each character has a different “gift” that the player can use in combat.

PARTNER TRAITS: Mia’s Partner Traits While Mia mainly fights using a bayonet and keeps her distance from enemies, she supports the player by strengthening their Drain and Gift performance. She is somewhat weak compared to other partners, but is good for players who want to utilize her support capabilities to actively defeat enemies. In boss battles, she also has an attack-type Gift called “Guard of Honor” that can deal big damage. While the player approaches the enemy, Mia will provide support from the rear with long distance attacks that utilize her bayonet. Co-Op Gift: Trance Time A Co-Op Gift that can be used when Mia is your partner. It trades off melee attack power in order to reduce the amount of Ichor Stock consumed when using Gifts for a fixed period of time. Some of the Gifts that Mia Can Use: Blood-Eating Long Sword – Increases the Drain performance of both herself and her partner’s weapon attacks for a fixed period of time.

Guard of Honor – Generates several ice pillars in spaced segments that shoot at her target. By reducing the Ichor Stock consumed by Gifts through the use of Mia’s Co-Op Gift “Trance Time,” you can make efficient use of high-power Gifts that would normally consume a lot of Ichor Stock. Yakumo’s Partner Traits Yakumo is an attacker who actively approaches the enemy, and damages and pushes them back with his two-handed sword. He follows the breaks between the player’s attacks with his two-handed sword, making for a more efficient battle. His physical strength is high compared to other partners, and he can easily withstand an enemy’s powerful attack. He supports the player by using Gifts that increase attack and defense performance. Players can also utilize Yakumo’s traits to fight from the rear.

Co-Op Gift: Lupine Live A Co-Op Gift that can be used when Yakumo is your partner. It trades off evasion speed in order to reduce the amount of stamina consumed when guarding, as well as increase the amount of damage you can deal after going from a guard to an attack. While Yakumo’s Co-Op Gift “Lupine Live” is activated, guard performance increases. You will not be pushed back by enemy attacks, and can maintain intervals of attack. Some of the Gifts that Yakumo Can Use: Mudblood Protection – Condenses Ichor Stock to the limit to generate a barrier around himself and his partner that significantly reduces the amount of damage taken only once. Yakumo’s “Mudblood Protection” Gift significantly reduces the amount of damage received. It is especially effective in battles against enemies with powerful attacks.

Flash Fang – Increases attack power only for the blow that follows the Gift. Louis’ Partner Traits: Louis is a balanced type that even uses Gifts while fighting at close range. His attacks have moderate breaks between them, and his ability to survive is high as he makes use of hit-and-away tactics that utilize his attack speed. Since his “Blade Dance” Gift strengthens himself by increasing his attack performance during combos, players can better manifest those effects by using attacks that easily push back the enemy. Additionally, when Louis is Focused, his own attacks inflict the enemy with the “Slow” status ailment. By increasing Louis’ number of attacks, you can weaken the enemy and fight at an advantage. A combination attack that utilizes Louis’ quick attack speed and balance. The synergy between the player and Louis manifests by creating breaks for Louis to attack with co-op attacks. Co-Op Gift: Phantom Gain A Co-Op Gift that can be used when Louis is your partner. It trades off defense power to increase attack power for a fixed period of time, and also changes your evasion action. One of the Gifts that Louis Can Use is Blade Dance, which increases damage dealt for each time damage is dealt to an enemy for a fixed period of time. The Co-Op Gift “Phantom Gain” reduces defense power, but increases attack power and evasion performance. By making skillful use of step evasions, deal damage to the enemy with hit-and-away tactics.

Code Vein is set for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC some time later this year.

Source: Gematsu