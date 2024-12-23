EA Sports College Football 25 Lowest Price Ever for Christmas

EA Sports College Football 25 on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is its lowest price ever right in time for some very last minute Christmas shopping. The deals come courtesy of both Best Buy and Amazon. How long they are going to be available for, we don’t know, as neither retailer provides any specifics on how long these deals are set to last.

It is unlikely many who are interested in the game still need to purchase it, as it is the best-selling game of 2024, outselling even Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, though Black Ops 6 has been available via Xbox Game Pass, which no doubt has hurt sales.

Those that haven’t bought the EA game yet though and who are interested in remedying this can now grab it for $27.99 on both Best Buy and Amazon, both of which have the PS5 version of the game for this price and the Xbox Series X|S version of the game for this price. EA Sports College Football 25 normally costs $69.99, so this 60 percent discount saves you a considerable amount on the game. It is important to note though these deals are only available for the physical version of the game. That said, not only have the games never been this cheap physically, but they have never been this cheap digitally either.

Best Buy — PS5 — Xbox

Amazon – PS5 — Xbox

“It’s very difficult for me to wrap my thoughts about College Football 25 into one neat package for a review,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “On the one hand, I am having a blast playing Dynasty mode and am loving the customization and pageantry of collegiate sports. On the other, I can’t help but notice the Madden bugs in the system that we’ve been dealing with for at least five years, and I’m a little bummed that every other mode feels like the team ran out of time. At the end of the day, College Football is back, and the foundation EA has built is solid enough that I am very excited to see what the future holds. That’s about all I can ask for.”