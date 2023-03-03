Comic-Con 2022: First Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Poster Released

Dungeons & Dragons is heading back to the big screen with a film reboot courtesy of Paramount, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein. The movie is expected to have a major presence at San Diego Comic-Con in the coming days, with promotional material already giving tabletop fans their first look at the film. That includes eagle-eyed Dungeons & Dragon fans spotting the film's first official teaser poster hanging up around the San Diego Convention Center.

The poster features the various beasts included in the mythos of the tabletop game, filling out a scarlet ampersand that's set across a dark black background. As the poster says, the film—Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—will be released exclusively in theaters next year.

The picture will be led by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rege Jean-Page, with a host of other A-listers to round out the ensemble.

"Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it," Pine said of the movie in an interview earlier this year. "There was a lot of laughs. The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."

The film is expected to launch a new franchise for the Wizards of the Coast-owned game, with a spin-off television series already in the works.

In addition to Pine, Rodriguez, and Page, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will also star Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis, with Grant playing the villain. Few other details about the upcoming fantasy film is known, other than it's set in the classic D&D campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms, which has been one of the game's primary settings for the last 30 years. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed the film, which wrapped production last August. Entertainment One is also working on several additional Dungeons & Dragons live-action projects, including at least one television series helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.