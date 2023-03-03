Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Will Appear at SDCC's Hall H

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie is heading to San Diego Comic-Con. Paramount Pictures has officially announced that it will debut an "exclusive" sneak peek at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at its San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Hall H panel, which will kick off SDCC 2022 Thursday with a 12 PM PT start time. Attendees of the panel will also receive an exclusive Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves poster. The film's cast and directors will appear at the SDCC to promote the upcoming film. IGN was the first to report news of the panel.

Additionally, Paramount has also that it plans to open a "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern experience" at SDCC, which will feature a 20-minute immersive experience featuring Dungeons & Dragons characters, alcoholic and non-alcoholic "Dragon's Brew" and custom artwork by Boss Logic. The tavern will be free to the public, with reservations and a walk-up line available. The tavern will be located at the Gaslight District on the corner of 6th Avenue and Island Avenue with the following times:

Thursday, July 21: 12 PM – 10 PM PT

Friday, July 22: 10 AM – 8 PM PT

Saturday, July 23: 10 AM – 8 PM PT

No plot or official character descriptions have been released for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but Paramount Pictures confirmed that it will take place in the Forgotten Realms, the most recognizable of Dungeons & Dragons' many campaign settings. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith and was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. No trailer has been released for the film, although attendees at CinemaCon got a brief look at the upcoming movie.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.