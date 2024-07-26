SDCC 2024: New Dungeons & Dragons LEGO Minifigures Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 has officially begun, and at the highly anticipated annual pop culture event a collection of new Dungeons & Dragons LEGO minifigures were revealed, bringing twelve icons from the realms to LEGO form. Wizards of the Coast unveiled the collection that features the likes of Strahd von Zarovich and more, setting the figures for a September 1st full release – though the pre-order for the boxes is open now on the LEGO website.
Epic adventures await with the LEGO Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons toy mystery boxes, each of which contains one surprise minifigure out of the twelve options for the line. The characters from the iconic game, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, can be added to a collection, display, or used to play out quests and battles – or perhaps added to the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set that was released earlier this year to fill out the adventure more.
The characters included in these mystery boxes range from player characters to iconic figures in LEGO form:
- Tiefling Sorcerer
- Elf Bard
- Halfling Druid
- Dwarf Barbarian
- Dragonborn Paladin
- Aarakocra Ranger
- Gith Warlock
- Mind Flayer
- The Lady of Pain
- Strahd von Zarovich
- Tasha the Witch Queen
- Szass Tam
Each of the twelve LEGO minifigures are ready for people aged 5 and up to add to their LEGO collection, with each sealed box also containing one authentic accessory and a collector’s information leaflet. The features for the new collection listed on the LEGO website include:
- Collectible Dungeons & Dragons® toys for kids – Boys and girls aged 5+ can enjoy epic adventures with LEGO® Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons characters, with 1 minifigure in every mystery box
- 1 of 12 collectible figures – LEGO® fans can add to their collections with 1 of 12 Dungeons & Dragons® figures in every box, including Tiefling Sorcerer, Halfling Druid and The Lady of Pain
- Authentic accessories – Each character comes with at least 1 unique accessory, including Dwarf Barbarian with an ax and torch and Gith Warlock with a dagger and magic staff
- Fantasy adventure toys for kids – Limited-edition LEGO® collectible minifigures spark kids’ imaginations and let them step into a fantasy world for exciting adventures
- Dungeons and Dragons® gift – These collectible toy figures are a gift idea for kids who have earned a treat and love fantasy action
- Hours of LEGO® playtime – Fantasy minifigures to be added to a collection, put on display or inspire legendary Dungeons & Dragons® stories