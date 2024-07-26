SDCC 2024: New Dungeons & Dragons LEGO Minifigures Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 has officially begun, and at the highly anticipated annual pop culture event a collection of new Dungeons & Dragons LEGO minifigures were revealed, bringing twelve icons from the realms to LEGO form. Wizards of the Coast unveiled the collection that features the likes of Strahd von Zarovich and more, setting the figures for a September 1st full release – though the pre-order for the boxes is open now on the LEGO website.

Epic adventures await with the LEGO Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons toy mystery boxes, each of which contains one surprise minifigure out of the twelve options for the line. The characters from the iconic game, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, can be added to a collection, display, or used to play out quests and battles – or perhaps added to the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set that was released earlier this year to fill out the adventure more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The characters included in these mystery boxes range from player characters to iconic figures in LEGO form:

Tiefling Sorcerer



Elf Bard



Halfling Druid



Dwarf Barbarian



Dragonborn Paladin



Aarakocra Ranger



Gith Warlock



Mind Flayer



The Lady of Pain



Strahd von Zarovich



Tasha the Witch Queen



Szass Tam



Each of the twelve LEGO minifigures are ready for people aged 5 and up to add to their LEGO collection, with each sealed box also containing one authentic accessory and a collector’s information leaflet. The features for the new collection listed on the LEGO website include: