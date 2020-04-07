ComicBook Plays Video Game Streams Launching Weekday Afternoons

Starting on Tuesday, April 7, ComicBook Plays will be launching at 1p.m. ET each weekday. ComicBook Plays will be a live stream of the most popular video games, often selected by popular demand of the ComicBook.com audience. The live video game streams will be available on ComicBook.com’s official YouTube channel and ComicBook.com’s official Facebook page. YouTube and Facebook users who turn on notifications for the respective channels will be notified when new episodes of ComicBook Plays begin each weekday.

Tuesday’s ComicBook Plays stream will see ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis chase a few wins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s popular Warzone mode. For future streams, be sure to leave your suggestions in the comment section or send them to Davis on Instagram or Twitter! In the future, more of the ComicBook.com staff will be involved with streaming events, so be sure to stay tuned as ComicBook Plays expands going forward!

ComicBook Plays is the latest exciting product from ComicBook.com. Recently, the launch of the live Quarantine Watch Party has gained great popularity as filmmakers and popular actors join live Watch Party events on social media, sharing behind the scenes details, images, and videos from the production of their respective films. On weekday mornings at 11:30am ET, ComicBook.com’s Daily Distraction with Chris Killian publishes on Instagram and Twitter. Each Saturday, ComicBook.com’s Second Printing recaps the week’s biggest issues with a singular focus on Instagram and YouTube video.

ComicBook.com’s social channels continue to grow with original content and engagement. The official Instagram account will top 1 million followers, along with a YouTube channel reaching more than 1.1 million subscribers and a Facebook reach closing in on 20 million across all pages. For the content to continue improving, please be sure to leave your comments and suggestions so that each show can cater to the desires of all of ComicBook Nation!

The first episode of ComicBook Plays will kick off Tuesday, April 7 at 1p.m. ET and be followed up each week day at the same time!