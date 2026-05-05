Classic 15-Year-Old RPG Series Returns With New PS5 & Switch 2 Release

The last year or so has offered no shortage of “Switch 2 editions” of older games. From Nintendo’s enhanced versions of its biggest first-party titles to RPGs that couldn’t work on the OG Switch, the new console’s library is stacked with new versions of older games. And honestly? That’s not a bad thing. These re-releases come with a proven track record on prior consoles, making it easier to justify investing the time and money in them. And today, another highly-rated RPG series confirmed 2 of its games are getting a new and improved version for not only the Switch 2, but the PS5 as well.

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On May 5th, NIS America announced a new, enhanced version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero and its sequel, Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. These are the 4th and 5th installments in the beloved JRPG Trails series, respectively. Both were originally released as Japan-only PSP titles back in 2011 before making their way to the West in 2022 and 2023. Now, they’re set to return with new and improved versions suited to modern consoles sometime this year.

2 More Legend of Heroes Games To Get Enhanced PS5 & Switch 2 Re-Release

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It’s been a good few years for fans of the beloved Trails JRPG series. A full remake of the first game, Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter, released to overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews last year. The sequel remake, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, is set to release on September 17th of this year. But alongside these remakes, Nihon Falcom is working to bring some of the more recent entries back for modern consoles, as well. And that now officially includes Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure.

Both of these iconic JRPGs released for PSP back in 2011, but didn’t get a broader worldwide release until just a few years ago. Back in 2022, Trails from Zero got its first English-language release for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, followed a year later by Trails to Azure. Though playable on PS5 and Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, the game certainly shows its age as a prior-gen release. So, it’s pretty exciting to see these games getting a fresh, enhanced port to modern platforms.

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The PS5 and Switch 2 editions of both Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure will bring the games up to par for modern platforms with improved performance, higher resolution, and upscaled textures. According to NIS America’s new trailer for the game, these will be the new “definitive versions” for both JRPG titles. An exact release window hasn’t been confirmed, but both titles are slated for a 2026 release. Given that the announcement trailers both dropped simultaneously, it’s quite possible the ports for both games will release on the same day.

With the remakes for the first 2 Trails games already in the works and games 4 and 5 preparing for enhanced modern ports, fans are still waiting on news about a Trails in the Sky the 3rd remake. If that happens, the first 5 games in this highly-rated JRPG series will be more accessible in the West than they have ever been before.

Have you played the Trails games before? Will you get these new improved versions? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!